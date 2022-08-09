13: The Musical - Who stars in the Netflix movie?

13: The Musical, Netflix's latest Broadway readaptation, follows the story of a 13-year-old boy named Evan, who is forced to move away from his life in New York City to his mother's hometown in Walkerton, a small town in Indiana.

Confronted with a whole new life in a strange new place, Evan must make the most out of the situation and gear up for his bar mitzvah. The Netflix original musical is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform on August 12, 2022.

The cast of 13: The Musical

Here is the cast list for the Netflix readaptation of the Broadway musical.

Evan Goldman played by Eli Golden

Eli Golden is a budding actor who started his career in acting with commercials ever since he was six. The actor is known for his roles in popular titles like Orange Is the New Black, The Wizard of Lies, Hide and Seek, Trouble, Sneaky Pete, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector and Deception. His latest feature is in the Netflix musical 13: The Musical, where he stars as Evan Goldman.

Evan is a 13 year old boy who is reeling from his parents’ divorce and his sudden relocation to a new place where he is eager to make new friends. Hoping to make his upcoming bar mitzvah the best party ever, Evan is the every high school kid who is trying his best to fit in with the crowd.

Gabriella Uhl as Patrice

Gabriella Uhl made her first professional debut as Kate in Annie at the Westchester Broadway Theater. The budding actress also played the role of Sophie in the first national tour of School of Rock. Uhl was also an understudy for four other roles in the same musical. Apart from acting, Gabriella is also a dancer who has been practicing since she was three. She is also a self-professed animal lover.

Uhl stars alongside Golden as the smart and nerdy Patrice in 13: The Musical. Socially conscious but still a social outcast, Patrice is Evan’s closest friend when he joins the new school, before he ditches her to hang out with the popular kids.

Other cast members

Apart from Golden and Uhl, the musical features some legendary actors who will appear alongside the two young stars in the movie. Here is a list of the supporting actors and characters they play in 13: The Musical.

Rhea Perlman as Grandma Ruth

Josh Peck as Rabbi Shapiro

Peter Hermann as Joel Goldman

Debra Messing as Jessica Goldman

Luke Islam as Carlos

Ramon Reed as Eddie

JD McCrary as Brett

Frankie McNellis as Lucy

Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra

Jonathan Lengel as Archie

Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm

Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie

Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly

Willow Moss as Zee

Liam Wignall as KC

Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte

With a packed soundtrack featuring some of the best titles, 13: The Musical is one of the most-awaited Netflix originals of the year. Catch the movie coming soon on the streaming platform this August 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal