'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' takeaway: With will and determination, no feat is unachievable 

Netflix's latest documentary, 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, charts the journey of a fearless and determined Nepali climber, Nirmal 'Nims' Purja, who intended to scale all 14 peaks of the world rising above 8000 meters in seven months, breaking the world record of seven years.

The documentary, made by director Torquil Jones, who also serves as the writer, stars Nirmal Purja as himself, regaling viewers with his story and documenting his climb. He is joined in this endeavor by his wife Suchi, his team mates, and other known figures from the mountaineering community.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is streaming exclusively on Netflix from today.

What is '14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' about?

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is a daring tale of a Nepali climber, Nirmal Purja, and the impossible feat he achieved. Purja decided to break the world record and scale all 14 of the world's 8000 meter peaks in seven months, a feat which was previously completed in seven years.

The documentary charts his plan and subsequent journey. It features real-life clippings from the expedition, animated visuals for crucial scenes that were not documented during the climb, and interviews with Purja himself, his family, and other fellow mountaineers.

The lesson of never giving up

Nirmal Purja with his Project Possible, teaches us an important lesson - good things come to those who never give up. The mountaineer was a determined soul who did not know how to give up. Even against really tough and harsh environments, he was determined to achieve the impossible.

His project was declared impossible by many. But that did not deter him. He named his endeavor Project Possible and went on to accomplish it. He believed in himself and his team, so much so, that they followed him to the end of the mission.

The gripping documentary is now available for streaming on Netflix. Don't miss the inspirational story of Nepali climber Nirmal Purja in 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.

