1923 season 2: Tentative release date and everything to know about the prequel of Yellowstone

The Yellowstone franchise continues to captivate audiences, and a palpable sense of anticipation surrounds the impending release of 1923 season 2. This prequel series, created by Taylor Sheridan, explores the earlier generation of the Dutton family and is proving to be another riveting addition to the Yellowstone universe.

Set in the year 1923, the show takes viewers back to a pivotal period in the Dutton family's history. Montana grapples with various challenges of the time, including the effects of Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, setting the stage for the Duttons' journey during this tumultuous era.

While there have been no official announcements yet, in this article, we'll delve into everything we currently know about 1923 season 2, from its cast to the expected release date, and what the plot might entail.

1923 season 2: Release date uncertainty

1923 season 2 has left fans eagerly awaiting its arrival, but the release date remains uncertain. The anticipation grew further. While earlier predictions hinted at a possible release in late 2023 or early 2024, it was revealed in June 2023 that the second season's release would be delayed further due to the impact of the now-resolved SAG-AFTRA strike.

The first season of 1923 experienced massive success, becoming the most-watched cable show in 2022 across the US. This remarkable achievement naturally led to the renewal of the series for a second season.

Much like its predecessor, 1883, the series centers on the earlier generation of the Dutton family, providing a deeper understanding of the family's legacy. This series takes place in the early 20th century, marked by epidemics, historic droughts, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression in the Mountain West.

1923 season 2: Returning cast

1923 season 2 is expected to bring back the majority of its talented cast, including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton. Harrison Ford, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said,

“I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn’t realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it’s worth it.”

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan has alluded to unexpected events in Cara's journey, keeping fans eager to see what unfolds. Helen Mirren, who portrays Cara Dutton in the series, speaking to Town & Country, said,

“Doing this sort of work is a journey into the unknown. I’m fascinated to see where Cara is going to go.”

One notable absence in season 2 will be James Badge Dale, who portrayed John Dutton Sr. His character met an unfortunate end in season 1, episode 3. Additionally, Marley Shelton's character, Emma Dutton, won't return, as her character took her own life following James' demise. Another character we won't see is Jennifer Ehle's Sister Mary, who met her end as an act of revenge.

1923, the American Western drama TV series, debuted on December 18, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+. It serves as a prequel to the acclaimed Paramount Network series Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. The series was officially renewed for its second season, comprising eight episodes, in February 2023.

Once released, 1923 season 2 will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Following prior airing patterns, the first episode will probably premiere on the Paramount Network before the entire season becomes exclusive to the streaming platform.