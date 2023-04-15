3 actors who could play Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix if Scandoval was ever made into a movie

The latest scandal from Vanderpump Rules, the affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, has been nicknamed "Scandoval" by the Bravo show's fans. It is currently what all fans of the show can seem to talk about. It was in March 2023 that the news broke that Tom and Raquel were having an affair. The affair was discovered after Tom's girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix found explicit messages and videos on Tom's phone.

After the scandal came to light, Madix parted ways with Sandoval. The reality star was spotted wearing gorgeous revenge dresses on multiple occasions that have become the talk of the town. While fans and even co-stars are rallying behind Madix, things have not been looking good for Sandoval and Leviss.

Tom, Ariana and Raquel are cast members of Vanderpump Rules (Image via BravoTV)

Sandoval recently did a tell-all interview with Howie Mandel that did not go down with fans of the show. Raquel, on the other hand, recently reportedly checked into a mental health treatment facility. Since fans are expecting more details of "Scandoval" to be revealed in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the drama is far from over.

If Scandoval was made into a film, Oscar Isaac would be perfect for the role of Tom Sandoval

1) Cara Delevingne as Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss was first introduced to fans of Vanderpump Rules as James Kennedy's girlfriend in season 5. Their relationship seemed to be going well and they even got engaged by season nine. However, two months into their engagement, the two announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.

If Scandoval is turned into a movie, Cara Delevingne would be a good fit for the role of Leviss. She is known for her work in Paper Towns (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), and Anna Karenina (2012). Cara has a lot of experience playing different characters.

Since Scandoval is reportedly taking a toll on Leviss' mental health, this is something that could be portrayed very well by Cara. The actress did a great job of playing Margo, a young girl from a dysfunctional family, which takes a toll on her health.

2) Oscar Isaac as Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval has been with Vanderpump Rules since the premiere of the show in January 2013. He started as a bartender at SUR and then graduated to part-owner of TomTom, a West Hollywood bar.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's newest venture, 'Schwartz & Sany's' is also up and running in Franklin Village, Los Angeles. He also has a band called Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Talented actor Oscar Isaac would be a great fit as the main male lead if a movie was ever made on Scandoval. The award-winning actor is known for his work in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Dune (2021), and Ex Machina (2014), among others.

Throughout his acting career, he has proven that he can play almost any role and play it well, which makes him one of the most versatile actors in the industry. There is no doubt that he will be able to perfectly portray all the facets of Sandoval's journey, including his mismanaged handling of the scandal.

3) Sydney Sweeney as Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix joined Vanderpump Rules in the show's second season, which aired in November 2013. Even before she appeared on the show, Madix was cast in CollegeHumor videos and appeared in guest roles in TV shows.

Over the years, Madix has dabbled in many different things. In 2017, she released a holiday lip kit with Frankie Rose Cosmetics. She released a cocktail book with now ex-boyfriend Sandoval called Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. She also plans to open a sandwich shop and wine bar with co-star Katie Maloney.

If anyone can perfectly portray her character in a Scandoval movie, it would be Euphoria's, Sydney Sweeney. Her work in the TV show Euphoria and The White Lotus has received a lot of consistent praise from fans and critics.

Her past work is a reflection of the hard work that she puts into everything she does and she is bound to bring the same passion to the role of Madix. It would be safe to say that she would easily match Madix's energy in any revenge dress that the wardrobe department picks out for her.

Scandoval has all the drama that movie lovers enjoy, and so if it ever gets made into a feature film, these three talented actors will do a great job portraying Leviss, Sandoval, and Madix on the big screen.

