3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's upcoming drama film, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, is all set to air on Hallmark on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The movie centers around a real estate agent who's listed a house that she's decided to sell off.

However, things take a dramatic turn when she finds out that it's a haunted house where the ghost starts pestering her to get back with her ex. Take a look at Hallmark's official synopsis of the film:

''A 1920's ghost refuses to leave estate agent Anna's newly listed home. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot "pass over" until she gets Anna back together with her ex.''

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost stars Julie Gonzalo in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. The movie is directed by Kevin Fair and is based on a script by Gregg Rissen and Brian Sawyer.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost cast list: Who stars in Hallmark's new drama film?

1) Julie Gonzalo as Anna

Julie Gonzalo stars in the lead role as Anna in Hallmark's 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost. Anna is a young real estate agent who's decided to sell a house. But her life takes a dramatic turn when she finds out that the house is haunted by a ghost. To make things more complicated, the ghost demands that she get back with her ex, or it'll keep lurking around.

Anna is the protagonist of the movie, and it's her journey that forms the crux of the story. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the narrative. Julie Gonzalo looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a charming performance. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include Cut, Color, Murder, How to Train Your Husband, Pumpkin Pie Wars, and Supergirl, to name a few.

2) Chris McNally as Elliot

Chris McNally is also a part of the cast of the new Hallmark romantic drama movie. Based on the official preview of the film, McNally seems to be playing the role of Gonzalo's ex-boyfriend, with whom, as per a ghost's demand, she needs to get back. Their relationship lies at the heart of the film, and it'll be fascinating to watch how it's explored in the movie.

McNally looks brilliant in the trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the movie. His onscreen chemistry with Julie Gonzalo is one of the major highlights of the trailer. McNally has previously been a part of various movies and shows like Firefly Lane, Snowkissed, Altered Carbon, and Same Time Next Week, among many more.

3) Madeleine Arthur as Ruby

Madeleine Arthur is another key cast member in 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play a significant role in the story. She's appeared in Blockbuster, Snowpiercer, and many more TV series and movies.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars many others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Xavier Sotelo as Garrett Jenkins

Sarah Peguero as Josephine

Thomas Darya as Charlie Ward

You can watch 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.