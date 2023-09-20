Hallmark movie A Very Venice Romance cast list explored

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama film, A Very Venice Romance, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The movie focuses on a young woman who travels to Italy in order to convince a reputed chef to help her out with her company's new business venture. However, he declines her offer, leading to a series of interesting events. Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, as per the Hallmark Channel:

''Amy travels to Venice, Italy to lure Chef Marcello into helping her company's new venture. When Marcello declines, Amy signs up for his advanced cooking course to make her case.''

A Very Venice Romance features Stephanie Leonidas in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying major supporting characters. The film is directed by Liz Farrer from a script penned by Alex Wright.

Hallmark's A Very Venice Romance cast list: Who stars in the new romantic movie?

1) Stephanie Leonidas as Amy

Stephanie Leonidas plays the lead role of Amy in Hallmark's A Very Venice Romance. Amy is a charming young woman who's started her own business venture. But she needs the help of a prominent chef, for which she goes to Italy. But convincing him isn't as easy as she imagined.

Amy is the protagonist of the film, and the story is told from her point of view. It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film. Stephanie Leonidas perfectly embodies her character's core traits with astonishing ease. She's previously been a part of several popular and acclaimed films and shows such as Snatch, American Gothic, Killjoys, Defiance: The Lost Ones, Endeavour, and many more.

2) Raniero Monaco Di Lapio as Marcello Barone

Actor Raniero Monaco Di Lapio plays the character of Marcello Barone in the new romantic movie. Marcello is a prominent Italian chef whom Amy goes to meet in order to get him to help her out with her new business project. After he refuses her offer, she signs up for one of his cooking courses to convince him.

Based on the trailer, Marcello and Amy get involved in a romantic relationship, which forms the core of the story. The two lead actors share great onscreen chemistry, which further elevates the film to a different level altogether. Raniero Monaco Di Lapio's other notable acting credits include The Patriarch, I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3: Ad Honorem, and The Red Door, among many more.

3) Max Kraus as Sage

Max Kraus stars as Sage in A Very Venice Romance. Apart from that, not much is known about his character at this point, but he's set to play an important role in the story. Max Kraus is known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows, such as Absentia, Kung Fury 2, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming movie also stars various others in supporting roles like:

JR Esposito as Dr. Higgins

Giovanni James Bertoia as Giorgio

Alberto Basaluzzo as Gino

Don't forget to watch A Very Venice Romance on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.