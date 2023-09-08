Notes of Autumn on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new drama film, Notes of Autumn, is all set to drop on the channel on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The movie focuses on two friends who swap places in order to find inspiration to do what they love. The experience changes their perspectives on life forever as they form new meaningful relationships and find out where their hearts truly lie. Hallmark's official synopsis of the film reads:

''Ellie is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Her best friend Leo lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam, Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.''

Notes of Autumn stars Ashley Williams and Luke Macfarlane in the lead roles, alonside many others portraying crucial supporting characters. Troy Scott is the director of the film, whilst Rick Garman serves as the writer.

Hallmark's Notes of Autumn cast list: Who stars in the new drama film?

1) Ashley Williams as Ellie

Ashley Williams dons the lead role of Ellie in Hallmark's Notes of Autumn. Ellie is a trained musician who gave up on her passion long back. She goes on to swap places with her best friend, Leo, in order to recharge herself and bring about a change of environment.

Ellie's journey is one of the major focal points of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Williams looks quite charming in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Her other acting credits include Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, Two Tickets to Paradise, and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, among many more.

2) Luke Macfarlane as Leo

Actor Luke Macfarlane portrays the character of Leo in the new Hallmark drama film. Leo is Ellie's best friend with whom he swaps places in order to find inspiration for his work.

He's a writer who's currently going through a creative crisis and who's struggling to finish the final installment of his widely popular trilogy of books.

Luke looks charming and charismatic in the film's trailer and viewers can expect him to deliver a fine performance. He's previously starred in A Magical Christmas Village, Bros, and many more TV shows and films.

3) Marcus Rosner as Sam

Actor Marcus Rosner plays the role of Sam in Notes of Autumn. Apart from that, not much else is known about his character, but he features prominently in the film's preview.

Rosner has previously appeared in From Italy with Amore, Romance to the Rescue, and A Vineyard Romance, to name a few.

Apart fromt he aforementioned actors, the movie also features Peter Porte and Kelsey Lopes, among many others, in major supporting roles.

You can watch Notes of Autumn on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.