Hallmark's Two Tickets to Paradise cast list: Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey, and others star in romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama Two Tickets to Paradise will premiere on the network on June 25, 2022. The film revolves around two strangers who strike a friendship after their respective weddings are ruined.

The movie stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey, and Mary-Margaret Humes, alongside many others in significant supporting roles. Read further ahead to learn more details about the cast of the film.

Two Tickets to Paradise full cast list: Ashley Williams and others star in pivotal roles in Hallmark's romantic drama

Ashley Williams as Hannah

Ashley Williams plays the lead role of Hannah in the film. Williams has, over the years, essayed a wide range of characters in numerous films and shows. She's widely known for her roles as Jeannie Gaffigan in The Jim Gaffigan Show and Dylan Messinger in the NBC sitcom Good Morning, Miami. Williams' film credits include Something Borrowed, Lovesick, Margin Call, and many more.

Ryan Paevey as Josh

Ryan Paevey portrays the role of Josh in the film. As an actor, Paevey is best known for his performances in the popular ABC drama General Hospital as Nathan West. He's also appeared in several other films and TV shows over the years, including Harvest Love, Marrying Dr. Darcy, Hollywood Heights, and many more. Paevey was also featured in Christina Aguilera's acclaimed music video for her song, Your Body.

Mary-Margaret Humes as Alice

Mary-Margaret Humes stars as Alice in Two Tickets to Paradise. She's been a part of a number of shows and films like Dawson's Creek, Eerie Indiana, Christmas in Love, A Feeling of Home, and many more. She also had memorable cameos in acclaimed TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and many more.

Kimee Balmilero as Kailani

Kimee Balmilero essays the role of Kailani in the film. Balmilero played a major role in CBS' popular action drama, Hawaii Five-0. She's also appeared in shows like Magnum P.I., Hi-5, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Olivia Hoffman as Cee Cee

Jhey Castles as Sara

Tim Herkenhoff as Marcus

Cody Easterbrook as Nick

Reyn Halford as Cal

Peter Togawa as Vic

Ashley Weismantel as Becca

Makana David as Cabana Boy

Kathy Paula-Hirai as Auntie Leilani

Warren Fabro as a haunted tour guide

Terry Bookhart as a terminal passenger

John Cambareri as a driver

The film is helmed by Dustin Rikert from a script co-written by Tracy Andreen and Kevin P. Taft.

Two Tickets to Paradise plot and trailer

On May 28, 2022, Hallmark Channel released a preview of the film, which showcases the two lead characters bonding after being left at their altar. The trailer has an overall fun and charming vibe. Fans of lighthearted romcoms should check this one out. The official synopsis of the film on Hallmark Channel reads:

"When two weddings are ruined by the bride and the other groom both getting left at the altar, they still decide to take their honeymoons, not knowing they are heading to the same resort in Hawaii."

You can view Two Tickets to Paradise on Hallmark on June 25, 2022.

