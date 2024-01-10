3 Body Problem: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

The upcoming Netflix series, 3 Body Problem, created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, and directed by Derek Tsang, promises a gripping narrative inspired by the internationally celebrated novel, The Three-Body Problem. With a stellar cast and the creative prowess of its creators, the series is set to redefine the sci-fi drama genre.

The story of the title is set in the 1960s in China, where a momentous decision sets off a chain reaction across space and time. 3 Body Problem takes viewers on a mind-boggling journey into mysteries, earth-shattering discoveries, and potentially catastrophic consequences.

3 Body Problem: Release date and cast

Based on the internationally celebrated trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu, the series brings to life the writer's vision of humanity facing an unprecedented threat. The series will premiere on March 21, 2024, on Netflix.

In September 2020, it was officially announced that David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, in collaboration with Alexander Woo, were in the process of developing a TV adaptation of the novel for Netflix. The adaptation, led by seasoned creators, aims to capture the essence of the novels while making necessary adjustments.

As per Deadline, negotiations in August 2021 led to Eiza González being considered for a role in the title, and Derek Tsang was subsequently chosen to direct the pilot episode. By October of the same year, González's involvement was confirmed, and other cast members including Liam Cunningham, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Benedict Wong, and Jovan Adepo were announced.

The cast expanded in June 2022 with the addition of Sir Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley. Production commenced in November 2021, with filming locations spanning the United Kingdom and China.

3 Body Problem: Production

In November 2023, Gao Xiaosong, an executive producer, revealed during his talk show Who Knows that the series was in the final stages of editing. Notably, the project faced budgetary challenges, exceeding the initial estimates. Netflix reportedly invested a substantial $200 million in the production of the eight episodes of the title, as per ShortList.

While the series, 3 Body Problem, is set to weave an epic narrative, blending layered mysteries with a profound exploration of human connections, certain alterations from the source material are expected. These include chronological shifts, character tweaks, and a setting that predominantly places the present-day story in the UK.

3 Body Problem: Plot

The storyline of 3 Body Problem follows Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who witnessed the brutal murder of her father during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Subsequently, due to her scientific expertise, she is drafted into the military and dispatched to a covert radar facility in a secluded part of China.

A pivotal choice she made in the 1960s resonates through both space and time, connecting to a contemporary assembly of scientists. This compels them to confront the most significant peril humanity has ever encountered. As the laws of nature unravel, a group of brilliant scientists and a determined detective must unite to confront humanity's greatest threat.

Viewers can expect to go on an immersive and thought-provoking journey into the unknown when the series premieres on Netflix, on March 21, 2024.