3 chilling details about Abigail Gasca-Chavez's murder

19-year-old Abigail Gasca-Chavez was about to leave her house to run an errand when she was shot fatally. Her two-year-old toddler witnessed the entire incident.

In its latest episode, titled I Will Follow, Investigation Discovery's See No Evil will look into the murder of the California-based girl in detail. The episode will air at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"When a killer executes 19-year-old Abigail Gasca-Chavez in her own home, the only witnesses are her toddler and neighborhood surveillance cameras; detectives close in on a suspect, but when he heads for the Mexican border, it's a race against time."

Why was Abigail Gasca-Chavez killed? 3 crucial details about the case

1) Ernesto Hernandez waited for 15 minutes to kill her

Abigail Gasca-Chavez was about to leave her house with her two-year-old son to run an errand when Ernesto Hernandez, the toddler's father who had been waiting inside the house for about 15 minutes, ambushed her, shot her seven times in the head, and fled the scene.

Later, a neighbor spotted the crying toddler in the backyard and sensed that something was wrong. They immediately informed Abigail's sister, Aime. When Aime came by to see if everything was alright, she found her sister dead in a pool of her own blood.

Aime informed the police immediately, who started the investigation. However, due to lack of circumstantial evidence, it was hard to determine who could have killed Gasca-Chavez. Things got a lot easier for the police when they spotted a CCTV installed in the area. The footage from the camera led investigators to the perpetrator.

2) Ernesto Hernandez had crossed the border and fled to Mexico

After killing Gasca-Chavez, Hernandez fled the scene. He first left for Los Angeles, where he bought a bus ticket and went to Texas. From Texas, he crossed the border and fled to Mexico. However, his luck did not favor him for too long. With the help of the Mexican authorities, Hernandez was soon tracked down and arrested by the US police.

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018. He was given a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is currently serving his term at the Sierra Conservation Center in Tuolumne County, California.

1) Gasca-Chavez was in an abusive relationship

According to reports, Gasca-Chavez was in an abusive relationship with Hernandez and wanted to get out of it. However, Hernandez was insistent that the two continue to be in a relationship.

Even on the day she was murdered, Abigail possibly had a fight with her ex-boyfriend. Footage from the same day showed her having a verbal exchange with someone who arrived near her house in a black car. It was the same black car in which Hernandez later came to kill her.

However, in both footage, the man's face was not properly visible. Despite the footage being grainy, it helped the police trace the black car to Hernandez's brother, from where they got hold of Hernandez's phone number. The phone number helped the police locate him in Mexico.

