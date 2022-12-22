3 chilling details about Lori Bray's murder

In October 2019, 57-year-old Laurel casino runner Lori Bray was strangled to death by Diego Hernandez, 22, after the two reportedly left her workplace together in the former's car. Bray's naked body was found inside a ditch near Yard Office Road. DNA samples from under her nails along with other evidence, including witness reports and surveillance videos, led authorities to her killer.

Hernandez was found guilty of deliberate homicide in the murder case about two years later in 2021 and was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving at least 35 years in prison.

The investigation into Lori Bray's case resulted in some horrific revelations from the night of the murder. The synopsis of the upcoming episode of ID's Murder in the Heartland titled Killer Casino, airs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"Neighborly casino runner Lori Bray is found dead in the woods in the small town of Laurel, Mont.; the community must wonder if it was a consequence of her good nature at work or if someone from her past came back to bite."

Lori Bray murder case: Three quick facts to know about the case solved by a trail of evidence left behind by the killer

1) Lory Bray's abandoned car and naked dead body were found within days after her disappearance

On October 1, 2019, Lori Bray was last seen leaving the Cedar Ridge Casino at midnight. Later that day, she was scheduled to work a shift, but when she failed to show up, her co-workers informed her family, who realized that she was nowhere to be found. Soon after, the 57-year-old mother was reported missing.

Authorities immediately led several search parties with the assistance of people from the tight-knit community. They soon located her abandoned car at the intersection of Laurel Airport Road and Buffalo Trail. The community-led rescue operation then led to the discovery of her naked body inside a ditch in the woods near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive.

2) Bray was last seen leaving the casino where she worked and driving away with a man in her car

Diego Hernandez, 22, reportedly arrived at the casino the night before Lori Bray disappeared around 11.00 pm. She was seen on surveillance footage getting into her car with a man, later identified as Hernandez by witnesses at the casino, and driving away.

Sheriff's deputies, while questioning Hernandez, allegedly found bruises on his face that didn't exist while he was at the casino. Additionally, he admitted to leaving the casino with the victim, saying that she was supposed to drive him home.

On October 4, investigators searched Hernandez's house and seized the clothes he was wearing on the night of the murder. Additionally, a footprint discovered at the site where Bray's body was dumped enabled authorities to match his shoes to it.

3) Further incriminating evidence found during the investigation led to Hernandez's conviction

The prosecution revealed surveillance footage showing Diego Hernandez in the car as Lori Bray left the casino just after closing time. Hernandez stated that they had s*x and smoked cigarettes in the hut close to his home. He added that he last saw Bray when she left his house and drove away.

A broken turn signal stock, dirt, and clothing spread inside the car indicated that a fight or struggle had taken place. Additional evidence produced in court included the blood-soaked seat of Bray's vehicle, which had both Hernandez and the victim's blood. Moreover, the GPS on her phone showed that she was near the accused's house and the location where her body and car were later discovered.

Hernandez was found guilty of deliberate homicide in 2021.

Lori Bray's case is set to air on ID's Murder in the Heartland on December 21.

