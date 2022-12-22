The December 2010 disappearance and subsequent murder of Las Vegas strip dancer Debbie Flores will be the subject of the premiere episode of ID's Mean Girl Murders. The upcoming episode titled Showgirl Showdown will air on the channel on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"In the cutthroat world of Vegas showgirls, Debbie Flores Narvaez isn't afraid to ruffle feathers as she climbs to the top; when Debbie goes missing, investigators must wonder if a jealous dancer or a romantic rival took her out."

Roselyn Sanchez @Roselyn_Sanchez Thank you Debbie Flores Narvaez... It was for you... Gracias viewers for all the beautiful words regarding the movie #deathofavegasshowgirl Thank you Debbie Flores Narvaez... It was for you... Gracias viewers for all the beautiful words regarding the movie #deathofavegasshowgirl https://t.co/3DCfMjlpqV

Debbie, also known as Debora, 31, went missing on December 12, after heading over to visit her ex-boyfriend Jason "Blu" Griffith at his house. She failed to appear for a performance of Fantasy, the nightly burlesque show at the Luxor hotel and casino two days later, where she worked at the time. Her car was located in an isolated lot, a popular dumping site for criminals, with its Maryland license plate removed.

About a month later, in January 2011, the ex-boyfriend in question, Griffith, was charged with murder. As per CBS News, it was alleged that he strangled her to death and then, with the help of a friend, dismembered her body parts and dumped them in tubs filled with concrete before leaving them in an empty house.

Debbie Flores and Griffith got into a violent fight one month before her disappearance

Debbie Flores was born and raised in Puerto Rico, after which she moved to Baltimore, Maryland. She majored in business, went into finance after her graduation, and in 2007, took a non-performant post as a Washington Redskins ambassador that required her to interact with the local community.

However, due to her yearning to perform on stage, she shifted to Las Vegas in 2008, leaving her family on the East Coast to move in with two roommates and pursue a career in dance. Flores' friends claimed that she was recruited by some of the fanciest nightclubs, including Haze at the Aria hotel and Jet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Mathieu @AndreattaMath @Roselyn_Sanchez You could have been a star, a beautiful star but fate had a different plan. So sad for you. He was a monster, a scum ! Forever RIP Debbie ! @Roselyn_Sanchez You could have been a star, a beautiful star but fate had a different plan. So sad for you. He was a monster, a scum ! Forever RIP Debbie !😭

Debbie was expected to put on a solo performance right before she disappeared, dancing alongside the performer of the song Thong Song, Sisqo, a guest with the Las Vegas Strip revue. Friends assumed that there was something amiss when Debbie didn't show up for the performance, and her roommate filed a missing person's report.

Days later, it was reported that Debbie and Griffith indulged in a violent altercation more than a month prior to her disappearance. He allegedly assaulted her, kicked her, and pulled a clump out of her hair while she was pregnant with his child. Griffith, however, countered the account, claiming that there was never any physical altercation.

Griffith claimed he killed Debbie Flores in self-defense

Debbie Flores' missing case gained widespread attention for nearly a month until Blu Griffith's roommate, Louis Colombo, led authorities to her dismembered remains stored in concrete tubs in an abandoned home. Colombo testified that on December 12, he attacked Flores from behind and choked her to death after getting threatened by her. Her body parts were found on January 7, 2011.

Griffith testified for four days, claiming that Flores was killed in self-defense. He claimed that he gripped her from behind and choked her neck until she stopped struggling because he believed she was reaching out for a gun in her purse. However, there was no evidence of a weapon. He then panicked and begged Colombo to assist him in disposing of the body.

They claimed that they attempted to keep the body from being discovered by authorities before dismembering it. In an effort to gain leniency, Colombo aided the police.

The ex-boyfriend was charged with murder in January 2011. He went on trial and was found guilty of second-degree murder in Debbie Flores' case in May 2014.

