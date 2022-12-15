What happened to Emilee Dubes? Missouri teen reported missing from home

Emilee Dubes, who was last seen on the night of December 4, has been missing ever since. According to Missouri Missing, a non-profit organization, the 15-year-old from Missouri was last in her Ashland home.

The parents of the teenager, who has been missing for over a week, worry that their daughter is being held captive against her will. However, Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall told People:

"We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger. APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family."

In a flyer posted to social media on Wednesday, Missing Missouri updated that Emilee Dubes' parents and authorities believe the missing teen could be in the Fulton area of Missouri. The flyer further claimed that she did not have her phone with her and could be "anywhere."

Emilee Dubes' family is offering a reward of $2000 in the hope of finding her. Police have asked people with any information on the missing girl to contact the Ashland Police Department at 573-657-9062 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons Unit at 573-526-6178.

Emilee Dubes reportedly left the house by cutting a screen out of the bedroom window

Emilee Dubes, who has been described as a 5'4" teenager with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimpled cheeks, allegedly left her Ashland home in the middle of the night without parental permission or supervision on December 4. Almost 10 days later, the Missouri resident is still missing. According to officials, Emilee seems to have left the house by cutting a screen out of the bedroom window.

Her family believes that she is being held captive against her will in Fulton. In a Facebook post, the Missing Person Awareness Network said:

"Investigators in Missouri have determined Emilee has been in contact with individuals and might possibly be in the Fulton or Morrison Illinois area."

Officials have carefully investigated every single lead obtained, however, no concrete information is available yet. In a video released on Tuesday, Emilee Dubes' father, Pete Anders, said:

"Emilee if you are seeing this, please come home. We love you. I love you."

Her grandmother, Kathy Dubes, is also hoping for the safe return of her grandchild. In a Facebook post, she wrote:

"Dear Emilee, I want you to know that I miss you and love you. [There] are many people praying for you here in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and even in Germany. Our prayers are for you to come home safe and soon. You are so important in all our lives your Family [loves and] needs you here with us."

While Emilee Dubes' disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert or an Endangered Person Advisory, Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards told KRCG TV:

"While we still do not have any credible evidence that Emilee is in danger, common sense tells us the longer a 15-year-old child remains missing, the higher the probability is they run into dangerous situations. Regardless of how this case is classified, we are committed to reuniting Emilee with her parents."

The teenager's parents organized a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about their missing daughter on Wednesday at 6:30 pm. The vigil was scheduled to take place at 109 East Broadway in Ashland.

Poll : 0 votes