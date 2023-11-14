3 most comfortable Air Jordan sneakers of all time

The Air Jordans are considered the most comfortable shoes ever made, and for good reason. The shoes revolutionized the sneakers industry with their innovative designs and cushioning technology.

Ever since the first pair of the eponymous shoes from Micheal Jordan hit the markets in 1984 in a daring black and red colorway, they have continued to sell out year in and year out. The first Air Jordans gathered a lot of hype due to the fact that Jordan broke dressing rules as he sported them on the basketball court.

The shoes are an embodiment of boldness and rebellious style, setting the stage for the birth of sneaker culture. The shoes incorporated the Air cushion technology that Nike had just developed at that time and wrapped it up in an eye-catching design that sneakerheads fawn over even to date.

Over 37 iterations of the iconic basketball shoes, including remakes of the OGs, have been released so far, and all of them have tweaked technologies to ensure maximum comfort. Below is a list of the most comfortable Air Jordans ever released.

Best Air Jordans in terms of comfort

1. The 1High OG "Royal Reimagined"

The 1High OG "Royal Reimagined" (Image via Nike)

No shoes can be greater than the original, and the OG Jordans are proof. The reimagined edition of the iconic silhouette features a padded collar for ankle support and a responsive Air sole unit for optimum cushioning and support.

The Royal Blue suede enhances the timeless and versatile design with a rich black upper. The signature star-studded outsole also gets the royal blue treatment and is complemented by the blue on the toe cap, the brand logo, and the heel tab.

The suede upper is dotted with tiny holes for breathability, and the solid rubber outsole ensures traction no matter the surface underneath. These amazing kicks are available for 180 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The "Retro Wizards"

The "Retro Wizards" (Image via Nike)

The shoes feature a distinctive style from their predecessors and remain one of the most favored Air Jordan silhouettes to date due to their comfortable fit, stability, and cushioning technology, making them the go-to choice for sneakerheads and athletes alike.

The retro-wizards were released to celebrate Micheal Jordan's Wizard's Day and come in a gorgeous blue and white colorway accented by animal print designs on the toe cap, back of the shoes, and tongue.

The shoes feature a visible air cushioning unit and a slip-resistant rubber outsole for smooth traction. The shoes are lightweight and rounded to ensure maximum comfort and are suitable for an active lifestyle. These iconic basketball shoes are available for 220 US Dollars on the Stock X website.

3. The Air Jordan 4 Retro

The Air Jordan 4 Retro (Image via Nike)

These iconic sneakers are inspired by the original Air Jordan 4 and are made with a mixture of real and synthetic leather and textiles. The soft foam cushioning and play-ready rubber traction enhance the shoes' comfortability.

The shoes feature a pronounced mesh paneling different from its predecessors and an angled overlay that makes the shoes attractive. The predominant white color is accented by red and black.

The angular overlays along the sides of the shoe's side connect to the upper lace feeds to make the overlays wrap over the foot for a secure and comfortable fit. These innovative shoes are available on the brand's website for 220 US Dollars.

It has been said that the Air Jordans make one feel as though they are walking on air, and the shoes' unique swing design and visible Air-sole-unit are a testament to that fact. The Air Jordan silhouette offers different ranges of comfort to suit individual needs and it also helps that they come in different colors and shapes. Shop any of the above-mentioned iconic silhouettes before they get sold out.