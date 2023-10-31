Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Royal Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has recently unveiled a new addition to its Basketball's Holiday 2023 collection, featuring a clean pair from the Air Force 1 Mid collection in a "Royal Blue" colorway.

This Nike Air Force 1 Mid has been integrated with the highly acclaimed Air Max cushioning system by the brand. Among other much-tweaked iterations coming this fall, this colorway can be one of the best picks for those who love subtle looks.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, it is expected that the Nike AF 1 Mid "Royal Blue" will be available in the fall of 2023. Sneaker lovers can get these kicks from Nike's official website and physical stores, along with select partner retailers. This iteration of AF 1 Mid will be available in men's sizes at an expected price of $100 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Royal Blue” is combined with crisp white tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneaker (Image via Nike)

The sneaker appears bichromatic on its first appearance, consisting of white and Royal Blue shades. However, upon closer examination, the upper of the sneaker appears to be predominantly white with subtle hints of light blue, giving the impression of a gray shade. These delicate blue tones add a touch of vibrancy to the otherwise neutral base layer, extending consistently across the upper overlays and ankle strap.

Additional white accents are strategically incorporated into the tongue construction and midsole, creating a visually intriguing layered effect. The shoe incorporates perforations throughout the toe area to optimize air circulation. A white lace lock complements the same faded blue color of the lace case, and the padded tongue showcases Nike Air branding in blue.

The mid-cut design of the sneaker includes a short belt that covers the padded tongue. The "Royal Blue" color serves as the focal point for the prominent swooshes and Nike Air branding details. The sock liner and insoles of the sneaker boast a subtle blue color that complements other elements of the shoe for added depth.

Here's a closer look at the Royal Blue colorway of AF1 Mid of the shoe (Image via Nike)

This AF1 sports a meticulously sewn "Nike Air" marking on the heel and a clean Air midsole for exceptional comfort. The "Royal Blue" colorway of AF 1 Mid includes white midsoles and outsoles. The outsoles possess Royal Blue trims and an intricate traction pattern at the front and rear.

The Air Force 1 sneaker style holds significant historical importance for the Beaverton-based label and has developed a dedicated fan base. Team Swoosh commemorates its four-decade legacy in the following words:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Royal Blue" sneakers, set to drop later this year. To stay updated on the release of the mentioned sneakers, you can either register on the official Swoosh website or make use of the SNKRS app for timely notifications.