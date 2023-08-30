Discover the best Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that make a statement in both style and investment. Initially designed by Bruce Kilgore and launched in 1982, Nike's Air Force 1 has proven to be an enduring classic with a massive fanbase. Almost nixed in 1984, it was saved by three Baltimore sportswear stores and their famous "Color of the Month" releases.
Today, it is one of the best-selling sneakers, boasting an array of special editions and partnerships. From designs in cooperation with record labels like Shady Records to exclusive artist collaborations, these sneakers have become a treasure trove for collectors, and limited editions regularly resell for prices significantly above retail, making them a sound investment.
Are you ready to invest in some of the most iconic footgear? Below is a list of five high-resale value Nike Air Force 1s with information about their release date, price, resale value, and fans' reception.
5 best Nike Air Force 1's with high resale value
1) Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High “World Famous” Red
Released on October 23, 2014, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High "World Famous" Red retailed for $150. But the average resale price is remarkable, from $801 to the highest of $2,000. Additionally, these sneakers have been part of Supreme's FW14 collection and come in three colorways: black, white, and red.
It is regarded as one of the best-looking Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and has the "World Famous" tag across the ankle strap. The co-branded "94" on the heel makes it look classy. Both Supreme and Nike fans have expressed their love for this sneaker's unique and bold design.
2) Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 “AF100”
Unveiled on November 4, 2017, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “AF100” had a retail price of $150. The average resale value of these sneakers is around $1,251 and has sometimes gone up to a whopping $4,000. Designed by Virgil Abloh, this all-white pair was released as part of Nike’s “AF100” program.
With orange and silver detailing on its Swoosh, the sneaker offers a modern take on the classic white Air Force 1, making it a hot favorite among fans.
3) Shady Records x Nike Air Force 1 Low White
The Shady Records x Nike Air Force 1 Low White sneaker was released in 2004 at a retail price of $90, and it went up to an average and highest sale price of $1,899.
Created exclusively for friends and family of Shady Records, the sneaker keeps things simple with an all-white upper and black Shady Records detailing on the heel. The rarity and unique heel detailing make this one of the best Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. It's more of a prized possession among fans and collectors.
4) Nike Air Force 1 “Ueno Sakura” Japan Exclusive
At a retail price of $130, the “Ueno Sakura” from the best Nike Air Force 1 sneakers was launched exclusively in Japan on March 26, 2005. The sneaker will offer a great resale value of $1,916 and has also been sold out for $2,750.
Thanks to Japan's cherry blossoms, this exclusive model is much loved in Baltimore, where cherry blossoms bloom from late March to mid-April. It even got a fan vote in 2007 and some re-releases. It is also a top pick for collectors searching for something that stands out.
5) Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA Chicago”
Finally, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA Chicago” was released on July 20, 2019, at a retail price of $185. Regarded as one of the best Nike Air Force 1 collab, they will make you rich from $1,926 to the highest sale price of $3,500 in today's market!
Created to celebrate Virgil Abloh's “Figures of Speech” exhibition at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art, it was initially launched at ComplexCon Chicago. With the all-blue colorway, this sneaker from the best Nike Air Force 1 series has captured the hearts of art enthusiasts and sneakerheads.
The best Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are more than just footwear; they are both a good investment and a piece of art.
With high resale values, unique designs, and cultural significance, each of these sneakers reflects the iconic status of Air Force 1 in the sneaker world.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newbie looking to dive into sneaker investment, these picks offer an excellent starting point.