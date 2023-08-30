Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sportswear label has continued to make waves within both the streetwear and sports world. The dynamic duo kickstarted their partnership in 1984 as the footwear label with the launch of basketball shoes, Air Jordan. With time, the label expanded into other sports field, Golf being one of the main ones.

The Jordan label has often engaged in giving its iconic signature silhouette golf iterations to help celebrate Michael Jordan's love for the sport.

The latest sneaker to be added into the golf category is the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving." The shoe is given a flairy look with metallic accents to grab the attention of the audience.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" sneakers, which come clad in metallic silver hues

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" sneakers come clad in metallic silver hues

The Jordan label is celebrating the "Jordan Year" in 2023 and has continued to launch multiple retros in honor of the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan. They have maintained consistency in providing Air Jordan 1 makeovers especially to reminisce the Jordan label's entry in the footwear market.

Nike and Jordan's successful journey kick-started in 1984 with the launch of Air Jordan 1, which was quick to reach its popularity amongst sneakerheads and basketball fans.

The shoe was designed by veteran Peter Moore for basketball courts. Soon, the popularity of the sneaker made it adapted into multiple iterations including high-top, low-top, mid, Elevate, CMFT, and Golf.

To celebrate Michael Jordan's love for golf, the Jordan label created Air Jordan 1 Golf iteration. The Golf series was incorporated into the brand soon with all models ranging from Air Jordan 1 to Air Jordan 37 had golf iterations. The first Golf shoe for the brand was released in "Chicago" color scheme in 2017.

Continuing its efforts in merging the fashion world with sports, the Jordan label has introduced an Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" colorway. The silhouette is expected to debut in Fall 2023 alongside other shoes of the collection, including the recently revealed Air Jordan 6 Golf "Gift Giving" sneakers.

The shoe comes clad in a "Metallic Silver / Photon Dust / White" color scheme, which is reminiscent of the Co.JP "Tokyo' shoe. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with most of it covered in Metallic Silver shade. The accessiblity of the shoe is enhanced with toebox perforations, mesh tongues, and mesh inner linings for breathability.

More details are added with Chrome Jumpman logos and the profile swooshes on medial and lateral side. Details like white winged basketball insignia and photon dust-hued laces catches the attention. The look is finished off with white midsoles and golf-ready outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" shoe is expected to be released via Nike and select retailers on November 17, 2023, at a retail price of $210.