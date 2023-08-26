Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Gift Giving” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

A new version of the Air Jordan 6 low golf shoe is ready to hit the shelves, and it will feature a metallic twist that will further infuse the sneaker with the Air Jordan DNA.

Given that Michael Jordan loved golf, it is no surprise that the golf series has been incorporated into the Jordan brand. The first golf shoe was released in 2017 in Chicago colorways infusing the black, red, and yellow tinctures on the breathable upper. However, this pair came in very limited quantity and was only for celebrities and golfers.

Air Jordan 6 low ' Gift giving' colorway is slated to hit the stores on November 17 and it is suggested that the retail price will be $230.

Air Jordan 6 low "Gift-giving" colorway brings a metallic twist to Jordan DNA

Air Jordan is considered one of the most elegant sneakers of the Jordan brand, all thanks to its designer Tinker Hatfield. After designing three previous models from the Jordan brand, 6th one was his last piece from the Jordan brand under the Nike branding.

However, AJ6 has immense importance for Michael Jordan as he won his first NBA championship wearing this sneaker. Also, this pair is the symbol of Michael Jordan's love for his German car Porsche 911 and the shoe has a replica on its heel tab.

Nike quoted on Air Jordan 6:

"Inspired by MJ’s German sports car, the Air Jordan 6 evoked an essence of speed and class. Laden with elegant touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole, and visible air—Tinker Hatfield’s architectural instincts can be felt from sole to lace. Originally released in 1991 with 5 colorways, the Air Jordan 6 was released as a retro in 2000, 2002, and again in 2006."

Air Jordan was released in five colorways in its inception year 1991 and the white/Maroon tinted pair named "Carmine" was the best-selling of all. The pair came in high-top offerings initially but it got its low-top version in 2002.

The hype around Air Jordan golf shoes is serious and it began with MJ's penchant for Golf. After 2017 when golf shoes were released to the public in Chicago colorway, the fad behind the shoe started since then.

One of the common reasons behind its popularity is its casual design on Air Jordan DNA. With the shift from basketball hard hardcourt to soft grass, Air Jordan added the soft cleats on the outsole sticking upon the icon Hatfield's design.

More details explored on Air Jordan 6 low " Golf Giving" sneaker

The new colorway 'Gift giving" comes with a metallic twist. On the metallic silver silhouette, the upper has grey matte finished panels and the perforations designs lie on the lateral side, mudguard even on the extended tongue.

The upper has a layer of photon dust whereas the Jumpman logo on the tongue is accented in chrome. The signature heel counter of the Porsche 911 replica got another chrome accent on grey carved with some patterns.

The intricated 23 logo is stamped on the heel counter whereas the lace lock has the same logo. The transparent plastic outsole has several soft cleats for better traction which creates more elegance on the sneaker.

This pair will be available on November 17 with a price tag of $230 and till then, sneakerheads have to wait.