Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Air Bubbles” shoes: Everything we know so far

Oregon's Nike Inc. recently shifted its attention towards the mid-cut style of its legendary Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model. The company's design team came out with a brand-new makeup of the stated silhouette, which displays the Air unit at the bottom. The all-new Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Air Bubbles” colorway is anticipated to hit the footwear scene sometime during the Christmas season of 2023, as suggested by House of Heat.

Keep in mind that the formal announcement of a precise release date is still awaited. These shoes will be traded via the online as well as in-store shops of Nike, the Nike SNKRS app, and a bunch of other connected marketplaces.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Air Bubbles” shoes feature visible Air units underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AF1 Mid sneaker (Image via Nike)

Later in the year, Nike will release a fresh version of the Air Force 1 Mid that features exposed Air Units.

This new Air Force 1 hue seems to have been created to convey the spirit of sun-soaked afternoons and warm evenings. A soothing "Sail" acts as the dominant color, encompassing the majority of the shoe's body while at the same time providing a neutral background for the colorful accents that are to follow.

The mesh Swoosh at the midfoot rises in a tangy "Lemon," but the component that stands out most may be the brilliant green Air bubbles in the midsole, which give off a "Lime" mood that wonderfully complements the footwear's overall concept.

The selection of colors is not made solely for the sake of appearance; rather, they impart an entirely new sense of emotion to the sneaker. The noticeable Air units were originally intended to be an homage to innovative technology.

Here's a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

However, the pastel hues used in this iteration of the design transcend that homage into something even more experiential, encapsulating the true spirit of a wonderful summer day. This subsequent colorway, much like the one that came before it, keeps certain distinctive visual details, such as the swoosh that has been trimmed out and the redesigned mid-foot strap that simply goes over the tongue flap.

In addition to that, it obviously keeps the visible Air padding components, which are positioned tactically at both the heel and the forefoot. The Air padding components are brought into focus by an intricately designed outer sole unit that calls attention to the innovation.

Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker style is a cornerstone of the company's history and has garnered a cult following. Nike celebrates its 40-year heirloom as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force Mid “Air Bubbles” shoes, which will be available later this year. Sign up on the Swoosh’s site or employ the SNKRS app for quick alerts on the aforementioned sneaker arrival.