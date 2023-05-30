5 best Nike Air Force 1 releasing in June 2023 

The introduction of the Nike Air Force 1 back in '82 marked an important milestone in footwear history. Fast forward through all these years later, we see that sneaker heads worldwide continue to obsess over everything related to Air Force 1.

The boundless appeal of AF 1 truly knows no bounds. It has transcended cultural barriers effortlessly. Its outstanding design stands out and accommodates a wide variety of individual preferences. This is precisely why the AF 1 has retained its popularity over all these years. Here is a list of 5 Air Force 1s that will release in June 2023.

Air Force 1 Low 50 Years Of Hip Hop, “West Coast” and 3 other AF 1 will release in June 2023

1) Air Force 1 Low 50 Years Of Hip Hop

Introducing the Nike Air Force 1 Low, paying tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop and its mixtape and DJ culture. Featuring understated elements such as explicit label warnings and cassette tapes on the tongue and footbed. Mark your calendars for the launch on June 1st!

AF 1 Low 50 Years Of Hip Hop has a simplistic color scheme, with pure white covering the bulk of the top and a cream tone on the midsole. The outsole has a gray accent, while the Nike Swooshes on both sides and Achilles' heel panel are spray-painted black. The hip-hop references are seen on the tongue label and sockliner. At the upper part of the tongue, classic Nike emblems are replaced with a unique "50 Years of Hip-Hop" insignia. The inscription "NIKE CLASSICS" appears on the insole. Finally, a gold microphone dangle tag is added to the mix.

Release date: June 1, 2023

Price: $140

2) Air Force 1 Color of the Month Jewel “Oil Green”

𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 @uptod4te

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Color of the Month "Oil Green Jewel"が国内6月5日（月）に発売予定

AF 1 Color of the Month Jewel “Oil Green” is dressed in a sage hue with two rhinestone-like jeweled Swooshes on either side. Furthermore, the silhouette is made of suede and features a toothbrush hangtag, which is prevalent on Color Of The Month AF-1s. The sneaker, like its contemporaries, features Nike logos on the tongues and heels and a semi-translucent outsole.

Release date: June 6, 2023

Price: $130

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Coast”

Nike Shows West Coast Love With This Air Force 1 Low "Los Angeles" Colorway

The Nike AF 1 Low "West Coast" pays tribute to the City of Angels with a predominantly blue outfit punctuated with contrasting touches of white and red, both of which are colors seen on the LA flag. In terms of structure, the pair foregoes its characteristic leather build in favor of a denim/canvas combination. A thick white midsole. along with a gum rubber outsole, gives the shoe a chunky vibe. The "LA" branding on the side of the ankle and the detachable "Nike Coast" pendants complete the last allusions to the vibrant city.

Release date: June 7, 2023

Price: $150

4) Air Force 1 Low LX Paisley Pastel (W)

Nike Uses Pastel Paisley Prints On This Air Force 1 Low For Spring 2023

The classic design of the AF 1 is reinvented by canvas overlays with paisley prints in soft shades of green, orange, and purple. The base is made of white leather. The crisp white panel Nike Swoosh, insoles, and stitched Nike Air heel logo all show the brand's emblem, while the upper tongue and Nike lace dubraes in silver serve as further details. A white midsole and a creamy brown outsole support the shoe, which is finished off neatly with white laces.

Release date: June 17, 2023

Price: $130

5) Jacquemus x Nike Air Force 1 (J Force 1)

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety



🗓️ June 2023

Jacquemus gives the iconic Air Force 1 a "woven" twist to create the J Force 1

Today, on May 30, the official images of the pair surfaced on the internet. The earlier images showed white mesh tongue, leather uppers, "JF1" branding on the silver lace dubrae, along with the Nike Swoosh-branded suede aglets on the laces, separate woven sole pieces with wraparound nylon cording have remained out of sight. Collaborative branding on the heel tab and tiny metallic Swooshes on the panels, which mimic the style of the Humaras, are also important design features.

Release date: June 2023

Price: $170

These are some of the most highly-anticipated Air Force 1 sneakers dropping in June 2023. They will be available via Nike stores, SNKRS app and other selected retailers.

