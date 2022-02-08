3 iconic Friends scenes that are widely referenced even today

It's pretty tough to find a sitcom lover who hasn't watched Friends. Being one of the most popular TV series ever made, this is one of those shows that have connected with viewers from multiple generations.

Throughout its tenure, it has gifted viewers with a galaxy of memorable and heart-touching moments. Though it's a tough call to make a list of iconic Friends moments that are cherished even today, we have still managed to pick 3 of them that are loved by fans from all over the globe.

3 iconic Friends scenes

1) The first kiss between Rachael and Ross

Fans of the show have seen that from the very first episode to the finale, the on-and-off love interest between Rachel and Ross acted as a fulcrum for the entire show.

Now the budding moment of such a topsy-turvy relationship is meant to be special and that is why we have the first kiss between Rachael and Ross at the number 1 spot on this list.

2) The Farewell moment

Friends has seen an amazing journey and the finale finally completed the full cycle where everyone found themselves in the place they wanted themselves in.

There is a scene at the end where we see the key characters in a single frame. This scene tells the story of their journey and how they have all grown up and moved on in life and finally leading a life they always wanted. Just like the fans, it is a special moment for us too, for which we can't leave it out of this list.

3) The proposal scene between Chandler and Monica

Throughout the entire series, we have all witnessed numerous proposals but the one between Chandler and Monica has left a special mark on the mind of the viewers.

This is one of those moments that still feels fresh and breathtaking even during a rewatch. The special thing about the story behind this scenes is that the entire proposal was a setup from Monica's end and Chandler had no idea about it.

However, Chandler's certainty about losing Monica just spiced things up. How could we have ever left out such a romantic capture from our roster?

Some of the other memorable moments from this iconic TV show are when Ross tries out leather pants and also when everyone finds out what's cooking between Chandler and Monica.

Edited by Sabika