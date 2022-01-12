3 reasons why Bridget Everett's 'Somebody Somewhere' cannot be missed

Somebody Somewhere, starring comedian Bridget Everett in the lead role, will make its debut on HBO Max on January 16, 2022.

The comedy drama is a seven-episode upcoming HBO series that beautifully portrays the themes of loss, acceptance, and self-discovery. The plot follows Sam, a woman struggling to find her purpose and identity, until she discovers singing as her one true passion and creative outlet. She is encouraged by a community of outsiders who, just like her, don't fit it but are still on the path of discovery and acceptance.

3 reasons to watch the upcoming HBO series 'Somebody Somewhere'

1) Towards self-discovery

Finding one's purpose in life is the end goal. Some are lucky enough to find it soon while others go down a spiral of self-doubt and rejection as they try and discover their calling in life.

There are plenty of shows that follow young people on their journey to success but Somebody Somewhere is a step ahead of them. The upcoming HBO series explores what it is like to find one's purpose a little later in life, and even normalizes doing so. Hopeful and emotional, the comedy series is a dose of optimism that everyone needs.

2) Representation and inclusivity

This is a show primarily about inclusivity and the creators have remained true to the premise. Starring a plus-size woman alongside a gay man, the show scores high on body positivity and inclusivity.

The HBO series also intends to eliminate stereotypes and represents the struggles of the people who are grappling to be accepted and acknowledged by society.

3) Bridget Everett plays a version of herself on the series

In this endearing semi-autobiographical drama, Bridget Everett plays Sam, a version of herself, had she never discovered her talents and rose to fame. Sam has a powerful voice for singing, but grappling with sorrow and self-doubt, she could never bear to use it.

Everett is a Kansas-born stand-up comedian who is also a cabaret artist. She is known for her appearances on the Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer.

Readers shouldn't miss the heartfelt emotional drama starring Kansas-born star Bridget Everett. The series will be premiering on HBO Max on January 16, 2022.

