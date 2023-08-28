3 details about David Isner and Ed Fuller's slayings

On May 16, 2021, George Yzaguirre, the killer of David Isner and Ed Fuller, took his own life in the Michigan Department of Corrections. 37 at the time of his death, Yzaguirre was serving two consecutive life terms without parole. He was sentenced because he pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and felony murder.

Disclaimer: This article concerns multiple homicides. Readers' discretion is advised.

David Isner and Ed Fuller were killed within a span of just five days. The most strange part about this case was that the convict confessed to his crimes and handed himself to the cops. He apparently couldn't live with the guilt of murder. However, during interrogation, he shockingly revealed that he was willing to kill again if he had the opportunity.

George Yzaguirre's crimes will be explained in detail in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here, titled He Should Have Died Sooner. The episode is scheduled to air on August 27 at 6 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"When George Yzaguirre kills himself in prison, he takes his secrets with him, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, is left to wonder how many of her memories might hold the keys to unsolved crimes and whether or not she'll ever know the truth about him."

What happened to David Isner and Ed Fuller? Three things to know about their murder

1) David Isner and George Yzaguirre were roommates

David Isner shared a house with the 34-year-old George Yzaguirre in Kent County, Michigan. David was well respected within the community. As per the Cinemaholic, he was also a father of three and loved spending time with his family. David and George too had been friends for a long time.

Ed Fuller was a 63-year-old man who lived in a mobile home in the Pinegate Village Mobile Home Park in Byron Township, Michigan. He too was loved by everybody as he was reportedly a wonderful person. Just like David, he too knew who George Yzaguirre was.

2) The murders and discovery of the bodies

On November 28, 2019, David Isner's mutilated body was discovered in a clearing near Lake Michigan Drive. His corpse was a bloodied mess because he had been stabbed seventy times. The investigation was still in progress when officials stumbled upon yet another murder.

Exactly five days later, on December 3, 2019, Ed Fuller's lifeless body was discovered in his own home. He too had been stabbed to death like David. There were no signs of forced entry, which meant that Ed knew his assailant. The elderly man's credit cards had also been stolen.

The cops noticed the similarity between both cases. However, they failed to identify the suspect.

3) George Yzaguirre confessed to the murder of David Isner and Ed Fuller

The job of the authorities only got easier when the assailant, George Yzaguirre confessed to his crimes and handed himself to the police.

One day, he went to a Home Depot store store and asked an employee to dial 911. He soon got in touch with a dispatcher and confessed to the murders. After his arrest, he shockingly revealed in the interrogation room that he was willing to kill again if he had the opportunity.

George was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole, but he took his own life in prison on May 16, 2021.