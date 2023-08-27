Evil Lives Here on ID: How did David Isner and Ed Fuller die?

David Isner and Ed Fuller were stabbed to death by a resident of Michigan named George Yzaguirre. The two murders happened over a span of just five days. While the cops noticed that both killings were similar in nature, they weren't able to connect the two. However, a couple of days later, the convict confessed to the murders and gave himself up to the police.

George Yzaguirre was David Isner's roommate and longtime friend. Even Ed Fuller was familiar with George. For his actions, the culprit was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole in 2020. He spent the rest of his days in the Michigan Department of Corrections, where he took his own life on May 16, 2021.

This gruesome case will be explained in detail in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here, titled He Should Have Died Sooner. The episode will air on August 27 at 6 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis reads,

"When George Yzaguirre kills himself in prison, he takes his secrets with him, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, is left to wonder how many of her memories might hold the keys to unsolved crimes and whether or not she'll ever know the truth about him."

How did George Yzaguirre murder David Isner and Ed Fuller?

David Isner and Ed Fuller were both residents of Kent County, Michigan. Isner had three children and loved spending time with his family. Meanwhile, 63-year-old Fuller was described as a stand-up human being and was loved by everyone in the community. The elderly man apparently despised seeing anyone around him sad. He lived in a mobile home in the Pinegate Village Mobile Home Park in Byron Township, Michigan.

David Isner's mutilated corpse was discovered on November 28, 2019, in a clearing near Lake Michigan Drive. The brutality of the murder was evident since the cops noticed that Isner was stabbed seventy times. Authorities were trying to solve the mystery when they discovered a different crime scene that was very similar to the last murder. They found Ed Fuller's lifeless body in his home. He, too, was stabbed to death. The cops also noticed that there was no sign of a forced entry and that the assailant had stolen Ed's credit cards.

Both murders had been committed within a span of five days by David Isner's roommate, the 34-year-old George Yzaguirre. Ridden with guilt, George handed himself to the cops, but in the interrogation room, he shockingly said that he would kill again if he had the opportunity.

Yzaguirre was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole in 2020. However, he took his own life in prison on May 16, 2021.

Evil Lives Here on ID synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Evil Lives Here on ID reads,

"Chilling scenarios unfold in this true-crime series, which tells actual stories of people who shared their lives with loved ones who became killers. Each hourlong episode puts viewers in the shoes of the loved one, who first notices that something is amiss, interprets the puzzling signs and clues, and eventually comes face-to-face with the horrible truth: that the person has a very dark side."

It further states,

"Exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts of the critical moments leading up to the vicious acts showcase devastating, often undiscussed consequences on the people who have nurtured, loved and raised a murderer."

Evil Lives Here premiered on January 17, 2016. Its executive producers are Kevin Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Santos, Lorna Thomas, and Jacinda Davis.

David Isner and Ed Fuller's gruesome murders will be explored in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here on August 27.