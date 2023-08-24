"Looks like he threw the first punch": Internet reacts as Blueface gets stabbed in viral video

American rapper Blueface revealed he was stabbed in his leg on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The incident took place between the singer and an unknown man while he was training at a gym in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Blueface shared the news in an Instagram post with the caption:

"I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am."

Trigger Warning: The following video shows a violent altercation. Viewer discretion is advised.

The clip shows Blueface, in a black tank top and beige shorts having a verbal altercation with the unknown man. A trainer, David Kaminsky, wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants, is seen trying to get between the two men to break up the quarrel.

As the verbal fight got heated, the Dirt Bag rapper who was wearing white boxing gloves at the time lost his patience and punched the man several times in his face.

The man is then seen stepping back, drawing a knife from his jeans pocket, and charging towards Blueface. The video cuts off before the musician is stabbed in his leg.

In his interview with TMZ, Kaminsky stated that the man told the singer, "I'm gonna kill you." Witnesses added that the suspect drove off in a black Tesla with his dog.

Internet users were unimpressed with Blueface and many commented that it was the singer who "threw the first punch."

Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated Blueface for his injuries. In a follow-up IG story, the rapper revealed his injuries were not serious.

However, he has not commented on his boxing match at the time of writing this article.