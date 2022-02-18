Linda Evangelista: 3 things the 90s supermodel said about CoolSculpting and how it impacted her

The former supermodel from Canada, Linda Evangelista, was a sensation during the 90s. Having featured on more than 700 magazine covers, Evangelista is considered to be one of the most influential supermodels of all time.

Linda Evangelista is once again in the limelight due to her opposition to the concept of CoolSculpting and its execution. Here, we are going to talk about 3 things that the former Canadian supermodel has to say about CoolSculpting.

Linda Evangelista: 3 things the supermodel said about CoolSculpting

1) Linda Evangelista claims to be unrecognizable

Back in September 2021, the former supermodel made an announcement on Instagram where she mentioned that she was suffering from depression. She shared that the reason is the CoolSculpting process.

Evangelista also stated that she was not fully aware of the side effects of the process and that it has left her "unrecognizable". She mentioned that she is in the process of suing the company for the mishap.

2) "The bulges are protrusions”

The 90's supermodel did not stop with just suing the company. She was pretty vocal when it came to disclosing the side effects in detail. Evangelista stated that the bulges on her body, caused by the CoolSculpting process, were hard.

She continued by saying that she would start bleeding if she started walking without wearing a girdle. Jason Sheeler, Deputy Editor of West Coast, said,

“The bulges and protrusions are permanent she says, and so they may not go away,”...“And so right now, all she knows is that she doesn’t want to hide anymore, and that she wants to start talking about it.”

3) She described her condition as "brutally disfigured"

Linda Evangelista stated that she was "brutally disfigured" after the CoolSculpting incident. She even made it very clear to her followers that this is the very reason why she has not been working all these years.

Her words were,

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I have been brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure."

As of late, Evangelista is once again trying to make appearances in public as she is done hiding. She is active on her social media handles where she is showcasing the deformities that CoolSculpting has caused her.

Edited by Sabika