What is Zeltiq CoolSculpting? Linda Evangelista claims she's left 'unrecognisable' after cosmetic procedure goes wrong

90s supermodel Linda Evangelista has deemed herself “unrecognizable” after undergoing a fat reduction needle-free procedure called Cool Sculpting. The model worked alongside Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in the 1990s, but is now unable to pursue her career after undergoing treatment.

In an emotional Instagram post Linda Evangelista uploaded today, the model mentioned that the treatment had left her permanently deformed. She stated that she is now battling mental health issues following the surgery.

Linda Evangelista also stated that she went through two painful corrective surgeries, but they were unsuccessful.

What treatment did Linda Evangelista go through?

The 56-year-old fashion model mentioned in her Instagram post that she went through Zeltiq’s CoolScuplting procedure “which did the opposite of what it promised.”

CoolSculpting is a fat reduction treatment which eliminates fat from stubborn areas by using controlled cooling. The treatment makes use of medical cryolipolysis, which targets stubborn fat that cannot be lost through exercising and dieting alone.

In the treatment, controlled freezing attempts to cool the fat cells until they crystallize and die.

Patients are left with a leaner figure and natural curves following the treatment.

Although the treatment claims to be safe and effective, Linda Evangelista went on to be part of the 1% of patients who attain the complication of Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). Speaking of the effect PAH had on her, she said:

“I have developed PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures. PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self- loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

As the Canadian model shared her struggles online, her peers offered their support in the post’s comment section.

Mad Men actress January Jones said:

“Love that you’re reclaiming your story. This strength and bravery supersedes any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always❤️.”

Makeup artist James Kaliardos commented:

“Linda You are loved and cherished inside and out. Thank you for sharing your truth. We are here for you. ❤️”

Fellow model Tatjana Patitz said:

“Thank you for sharing and you will always and forever be the icon that you are no matter what! You are so loved 🥰 ❤️❤️❤️”

Linda Evangelista also mentioned that she will be filing a lawsuit and moving forward following the failed treatment.

