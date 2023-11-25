30 Coins season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The much-anticipated 30 Coins season 2 episode 6 is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot twists on November 27. Scheduled to air on HBO Max, the upcoming episode promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding Barbrow's (Paul Giamatti) ominous plan.

Merche, played by Álex Angulo, is thrust into an unexpected confrontation at Highclaire Forum, adding a layer of suspense to the narrative. Meanwhile, Paco and Elena, portrayed by Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Megan Montaner, make a dark discovery, compelling Father Vergara, portrayed by Eduard Fernández, to form an uneasy alliance with an old adversary.

30 Coins season 2 episode 6: Release Date and Time

30 Coins season 2 episode 6 will be available at the following times:

British Summer Time Zone (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023

Central Eastern Summer Time Zone (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023

Eastern Time Zone (ET) at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023

Pacific Time Zone (PT) at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023

30 Coins (30 Monedas) is a Spanish mystery horror TV series. Co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría for HBO Europe, the first season debuted on HBO Europe on November 29, 2020, while the second season, reportedly filming since February 2022, premiered on Max on October 23, 2023. 30 Coins season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to air on November 27, 2023.

30 Coins: A Brief Recap

Season 1 of the show centers around Father Vergara, an exorcist, boxer, and ex-convict exiled to the remote village of Pedraza in Spain by the church in hopes of escaping his past. As paranormal events unfold in the village, Vergara, aided by the mayor, Paco, and the veterinarian, Elena, unravels a mystery linked to a coin in his possession.

This coin may be one of the 30 pieces of silver paid to Judas Iscariot. The trio becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving even the Holy See, posing a supernatural threat to the world. As demonic activities plague the town, suspicions arise about Vergara's involvement.

Uncovering Vergara's past murder accusation during an exorcism, Paco and Elena push for his relocation, believing him to be the source of evil. The truth finally surfaces—the devil aims to corrupt Vergara for the final coin.

In flashbacks, Vergara's training as an exorcist reveals the temptation faced by him and his peers, who traded their souls for power. Despite hardships, Vergara's unwavering faith becomes a beacon of hope. In the season finale, Vergara, Paco, and Elena endure mental and physical trials, resisting devilish temptations, and, in a selfless act, Vergara disrupts the ceremony at a terrible cost.

In season 2 of 30 Coins, the residents of Pedraza find themselves confined to a psychiatric facility as supernatural threats intensify. The protagonists confront a formidable new adversary, a malevolent force so potent that even the devil fears its presence. 30 Coins season 2 episode 6 is set to unveil more horrors as our protagonists continue their perilous quest.

Season 1 of 30 Coins holds a 91% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 11 critic reviews, with an average rating of 7.7/10. The critics' consensus notes the series for its propulsive action, effective haunts, and the right touch of absurdity, making it a captivating and twisted horror treat.

As the suspense builds, viewers can expect a riveting continuation of the thrilling saga in 30 Coins season 2 episode 6. To catch the latest episode, viewers can tune in to HBO Max.