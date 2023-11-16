Judas Priest 2024 Invincible Shield Tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & more 

The Judas Priest 2024 tour, titled "Invincible Shield Tour," is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024, to July 10, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, Ireland, Europe, and North America. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming studio album of the same name.
Judas Priest announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Sabaton, Saxon, and Uriah Heap, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 15, 2023.
The presale for the Judas Priest tour will be available for the North American leg via Live Nation on November 16, 2023, and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets for the North America tour leg will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Judas Priest.
Tickets for the European tour leg are already on sale and are priced between €65 and €85 plus processing fees, depending on the seating choice and the venue. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned website of Judas Priest.
The tour will start in Connecticut and end in Dresden
On March 8, 2024, Judas Priest's latest studio album, Invincible Shield, is scheduled to be released by Epic Records. Now, Judas Priest has announced two back-to-back tours to support said album, and they are bringing along guests with them.
Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton is best known for their sixth studio album, Carolus Rex, which was released on May 23, 2012. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Swedish album chart.
Uriah Heep is an English rock band who rose to prominence with their sixth studio album, Sweet Freedom, which was released on September 3, 1973. The album peaked at number 2 on the Norwegian and Finnish album charts.
Saxon are an British heavy metal band best known for their second studio album, Wheels of Steel, which was released on April 3, 1980. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the Judas Priest Invincible Shield 2024 tour is given below:
- April 18, 2024 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- April 19, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- April 21, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena
- April 24, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Cross Insurance Center
- April 25, 2024 – Boston, MA At Mgm Music Hall at Fenway
- April 27, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Center
- April 28, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater At White River
- May 1, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre
- May 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- May 4, 2024 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Wings Event Center
- May 5, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at St Louis Music Park
- May 7, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Vbc Propst Arena
- May 9, 2024 – Daytona, Florida at Welcome To Rockville
- May 11, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- May 12, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center Arena
- May 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Pnc Music Pavilion
- May 17, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center
- May 19, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Theater At MGM National Harbor
- May 21, 2024 – Albany, New York at Mvp Arena
- May 22, 2024 – Syracuse, New York At Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- June 5, 2024 – Solvesborg, Sweden at Sweden Rock Festival
- June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Afas Live
- June 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Santi Jordi Club
- June 15, 2024 – Pamplona, Spain at Navarra Arena I Nafarroa Arena
- June 17, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre
- June 19, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel
- June 20, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel
- June 21, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel
- June 22, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel
- June 26, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- June 27, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock
- June 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock
- June 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock
- July 1, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- July 2, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle
- July 4, 2024 – Nurnberg, Germany at Arena Nurnberger Versicherung
- July 8, 2024 – Manheim, Germany at Sap Arena
- July 10 2024 – Dresden, Germany at Messehalle
Judas Priest are best known for their eighth studio album, Screaming for Vengeance, which was released in July 1982. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.