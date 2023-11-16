Judas Priest 2024 Invincible Shield Tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & more 

The Judas Priest 2024 tour, titled "Invincible Shield Tour," is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024, to July 10, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, Ireland, Europe, and North America. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming studio album of the same name.

Judas Priest announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Sabaton, Saxon, and Uriah Heap, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 15, 2023.

The presale for the Judas Priest tour will be available for the North American leg via Live Nation on November 16, 2023, and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets for the North America tour leg will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Judas Priest.

Tickets for the European tour leg are already on sale and are priced between €65 and €85 plus processing fees, depending on the seating choice and the venue. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned website of Judas Priest.

The tour will start in Connecticut and end in Dresden

On March 8, 2024, Judas Priest's latest studio album, Invincible Shield, is scheduled to be released by Epic Records. Now, Judas Priest has announced two back-to-back tours to support said album, and they are bringing along guests with them.

Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton is best known for their sixth studio album, Carolus Rex, which was released on May 23, 2012. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Swedish album chart.

Uriah Heep is an English rock band who rose to prominence with their sixth studio album, Sweet Freedom, which was released on September 3, 1973. The album peaked at number 2 on the Norwegian and Finnish album charts.

Saxon are an British heavy metal band best known for their second studio album, Wheels of Steel, which was released on April 3, 1980. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Judas Priest Invincible Shield 2024 tour is given below:

April 18, 2024 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

April 21, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

April 24, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Cross Insurance Center

April 25, 2024 – Boston, MA At Mgm Music Hall at Fenway

April 27, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Center

April 28, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater At White River

May 1, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

May 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

May 4, 2024 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Wings Event Center

May 5, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at St Louis Music Park

May 7, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Vbc Propst Arena

May 9, 2024 – Daytona, Florida at Welcome To Rockville

May 11, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center Arena

May 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Pnc Music Pavilion

May 17, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

May 19, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Theater At MGM National Harbor

May 21, 2024 – Albany, New York at Mvp Arena

May 22, 2024 – Syracuse, New York At Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 5, 2024 – Solvesborg, Sweden at Sweden Rock Festival

June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Afas Live

June 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Santi Jordi Club

June 15, 2024 – Pamplona, Spain at Navarra Arena I Nafarroa Arena

June 17, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre

June 19, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel

June 20, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel

June 21, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel

June 22, 2024 – Cartagena, Spain at Parque El Batel

June 26, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

June 27, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock

June 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock

June 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons Of Rock

July 1, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

July 2, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle

July 4, 2024 – Nurnberg, Germany at Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

July 8, 2024 – Manheim, Germany at Sap Arena

July 10 2024 – Dresden, Germany at Messehalle

Judas Priest are best known for their eighth studio album, Screaming for Vengeance, which was released in July 1982. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.