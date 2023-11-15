Sammy Hagar Best of All Worlds Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, dates, where to buy and more 

Sammy Hagar's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from July 13, 2024, to August 31, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled Best of All Worlds Tour, will be a spiritual successor to the Best of Both Worlds Tour featuring Van Halen by the guitarist in 2004.

Sammy Hagar announced the new tour, which will feature a backup band comprising guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony, keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and drummer Jason Bonham, via a post on his official Instagram page on November 14, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from November 15, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code REDHEAD. A Live Nation presale will also be available from November 16, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code BACKSTAGE.

General tickets will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Sammy Hagar, Red Rocker, or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Sammy Hagar 2024 tour dates

Sammy Hagar announced in a general press release regarding the upcoming North America tour that it will feature performances of a variety of hit singles, stating:

"It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the ’04 ‘Best of Both Worlds Tour. With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I."

The guitarist continued:

"We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like, ‘Let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

The full list of dates and venues for the Sammy Hagar Best of All Worlds 2024 tour is given below:

July 13, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

July 20, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 22, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 27, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 31, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 2, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 3, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 11, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 14, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

August 20, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

August 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 27, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

August 28, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

August 31, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sammy Hagar is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Van Halen, with whom he remained from 1985 to 1996. The singer-songwriter and guitarist also worked with bands such as Montrose and Los Tres Gusanos.