4 chilling details about Diane Kyne murder case

A young woman named Diane Kyne was found dead at her home in Seminole, Florida, in August 2010. Her son, Kevin, soon placed an emergency call accusing his stepfather, Bill, of killing his mother. Things got more complicated when authorities received another call from Bill, who accused his stepson of murdering his wife.

After a detailed investigation, during which the police suspected both men, Kevin was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012. His conviction was eventually overturned, and he was released from jail.

Ahead of NBC Dateline's latest episode, which delves deep into the events surrounding that fateful August afternoon, let us take a look at some of the most chilling details about the Diane Kyne case.

NBC Dateline: 4 shocking details about the Diane Kyne murder case you need to know

1) William ''Bill'' Kyne's ex-wife's death

According to Oxygen, Krista, Bill's first wife, died in an accident before he met Diane Kyne. Authorities concluded that she had drowned after she tripped, hit her head, and fell into the pool. Bill benefitted from her life insurance policy, which was worth $250,000, as per Oxygen. Interestingly, he was also the beneficiary of a couple of other insurance policies - one involving the destruction of his property due to fire and another one involving his shop, which was also ruined due to fire.

2) Bill purchased insurance policies on Diane

Per Oxygen, Bill had also purchased insurance policies on Diane, and was named a beneficiary for them. The policies were worth $750,000. This was another one of many reasons why the police suspected Bill of murdering his wife. Bill told the police he had chased Kevin on to the streets after the stepson had allegedly killed Diane. However, authorities found it suspicious that Bill did not return to the house to check on his wife.

3) Kevin Kyne's violent history

Further complicating matters was Kevin Kyne's tussle with the law. Per Oxygen, he had previously gotten into an intense argument with his aunt, following which authorities had to arrest him. Meanwhile, Bill had told the authorities that Kevin often displayed violent behavior at home, in one instance threatening his mother with a knife. Kevin, however, denied the claim. According to Oxygen, the couple had plans to get rid of Kevin from the house, legally. The plan was discarded after Kevin's mother decided to let him stay in the house.

4) Kevin's blood was found on Diane's leg

In a significant development, authorities found Kevin's blood on Diane's leg and her bed cover. They also discovered his broken glasses at the crime scene, along with his sandal. This proved to be crucial as it led to his arrest, which ultimately ended up in Kevin being convicted for second-degree murder. He was handed a life sentence.

However, two years later, his lawyers appealed the conviction, and he was given a new trial, wherein he was found not guilty. He was subsequently released from prison. He was never arrested again in relation to the case. His stepfather Bill was never arrested or convicted of murdering Diane Kyne.

You can watch NBC Dateline - True Lies on July 29, 2022.

