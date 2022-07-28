What happened to Diane Kyne? NBC Dateline to explore mystery murder case

NBC Dateline's upcoming episode focuses on the mysterious murder of a woman named Diane Kyne. The official synopsis of the episode on NBC News reads:

''When Diane Kyne is found dead in her bedroom, competing stories emerge about which of the two most important men in her life may have killed her. Dennis Murphy reports Friday, July 29 at 10/9c on NBC.''

Diane Kyne's husband and son placed separate emergency calls following Kyne's death, wherein they blamed each other for her death. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about the case ahead of Friday's episode.

NBC Dateline: Diane Kyne's death, conflicting 911 calls, and more details

Diane Kyne was a 49-year-old nail salon owner from Florida who was found dead at her home in Seminole in August 2010. As per Oxygen, her husband, William ''Bill'' Kyne, and son, Kevin Kyne, were present at the crime scene, but both blamed each other during the police investigation.

Kevin first placed an emergency call wherein he stated that his dad was ''choking'' him and had also killed his mother. After a while, Bill made another emergency call saying Kevin killed his wife by choking her after the two got into a heated argument. Authorities concluded that Diane Kyne's death was due to strangulation or asphyxiation.

The police began their investigation as the case turned out to be complicated, with conflicting testimonies from Bill and Kevin. Kevin mentioned that he and Bill were watching a race on television. He said that Bill told him Diane wanted to see him, and after he went into his mother's bedroom, he was ambushed by Bill, who put him in a ''choke hold.'' He told authorities that his mother was dead when he reached the bedroom. Per Oxygen, Kevin said,

''I saw my mom’s face. Her face was black and blue. It wasn’t even blue, it was just black and it was absolutely horrible...That’s a mental picture that’s going to be in the back of my mind for the rest of my life.''

Bill, however, had a drastically different take on the devastating incident. He told police that Kevin decided to go to the bedroom while watching the race with him on television. According to Oxygen, after hearing Diane scream from her bedroom, Bill went in to check on her, only to find Kevin attacking her. In an attempt to rescue his wife, Bill allegedly got into a scuffle.

NBC Dateline: Who killed Diane Kyne?

Their compelling testimonies and history led the police to suspect both men. In 2012, Kevin was convicted of murdering his mother and was sentenced to life. Kevin's lawyers appealed the conviction two years later, and he received a new trial. He was ultimately found not guilty and was released from prison.

Meanwhile, Bill was arrested on charges unrelated to the murder. He was never convicted of murdering his wife. Diane's murder continues to remain a mystery to this day.

You can watch the upcoming NBC Dateline episode on Friday, July 29, 2022.

