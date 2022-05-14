Who was Diane McIver and how did she die? NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery set to investigate 2016 Atlanta murder

The alleged murder of Diane McIver by her husband is set to be highlighted on NBC's Dateline Weekend Mystery episode this week.

The true-crime episode, titled Deadly Detour, will premiere on NBC this Saturday, May 14, at 8/7c. As reported by Josh Mankiewicz, the episode will chronicle Diane's homicide and incorporate interviews and footage with Fulton County Prosecutor Clint Rucker, Diane’s friends, and Tex’s sister, among others. According to the official synopsis of the episode,

"When Atlanta attorney Tex McIver claims to have accidentally shot his wife Diane McIver, the local prosecutor questions his story."

Dateline Weekend Mystery: Who is Diane McIver, and what happened to her?

Art Dalvik @ArtDalvik dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5… Claud 'Tex' McIver, 75, is on trial for the 2016 death of his wife Diane McIver. He has claimed he was sleeping with a gun on his lap when it accidentally fired during a drive. #suv Claud 'Tex' McIver, 75, is on trial for the 2016 death of his wife Diane McIver. He has claimed he was sleeping with a gun on his lap when it accidentally fired during a drive. #suv dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5… https://t.co/rqIeOtHCV1

Diane McIver, a prominent business executive, was fatally shot by her husband on March 26, 2016, setting in motion a chain of events that culminated in one of the most high-profile murder trials in Atlanta's history.

At 63, Diane McIver was described as a force to be reckoned with by her coworkers: a hardworking woman with a smart mouth who followed a strict personal schedule and a strong presence in any room. She was also noted for her charity at the same time by friends and family alike.

With a background of a rocky childhood and an estranged relationship with her mother, Diane began from humble beginnings and amassed a fortune in real estate worth millions of dollars. She was married to Claud Tex McIver, a powerful attorney of Atlanta, for 11 years.

She was very politically active in her days, as she and her husband donated enormous amounts to Republican candidates. As a connoisseur of expensive clothes, with a successful career and a happy marriage of several years, she seemed to be happy.

News Live Today @newslive_today New post ("48 Hours: The Last Ride Home" investigates the death of Diane McIver) has been published on News Live Today - newslive.today/48-hours-the-l… New post ("48 Hours: The Last Ride Home" investigates the death of Diane McIver) has been published on News Live Today - newslive.today/48-hours-the-l… https://t.co/TA8LQQVsxv

Diane was shot in the rear by Tex McIver while the pair were traveling near Piedmont Park in Midtown on September 25, 2016. They were driving home after a long day of golfing and partying. Tex's SUV was being driven by a family friend, who claimed that Tex was sitting immediately behind Diane and fell asleep quickly.

They hit traffic and exited the freeway not far from their home. Tex claimed he awoke fearful that they were in a dangerous area and requested that his wife handed him the 38 caliber handgun that he kept in the car's console. Tex later claimed that he dozed again minutes later, this time with the loaded gun in his lap, and it went off accidentally. This is how Tex McIver claimed he accidentally shot his 11-year-old wife in the back, who eventually passed away during surgery.

Initial charges against Tex McIver included involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor/reckless behavior. In connection with the incident, a Fulton County grand jury indicted him on malice murder and six other offenses, which he was subsequently convicted guilty of. He is currently serving a life sentence behind bars without the chance of parole.

Don't forget to watch Dateline Weekend Mystery: Deadly Detour on NBC this Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8/7c.

Edited by Sayati Das