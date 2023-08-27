Silas Duane Boston was accused of allegedly killing an English couple in 1978, and he died while he was awaiting his trial. The case will be featured in an upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here on ID titled Murder at Sea. Set to release on August 27, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, the synopsis of the episode reads:

"Vince Boston finds himself an unwitting accomplice to murder, and he realizes his father, Silas, has been killing for years; he embarks on a mission to get justice for his father's many victims, which may include Vince's mother."

Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton were a young couple from Manchester. They were traveling across the world in 1978 when they first met Silas Duane Boston and his young sons. The duo then set sail on Silas' boat from Belize to Honduras as per Peta's final letter to their families. However, the couple was allegedly killed by Silas during the summer of that year and their bodies were found off the coast of Guatemala.

Silas was eventually arrested from a Paradise convalescent home but died at a hospital in April 2017 before he could be tried for his alleged crimes.

Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton's deaths, Silas Duane Boston's arrest, and more details about the case

1) Silas first met the English couple while conducting illegal boat tours

According to ABC 10, Silas Duane Boston moved from Sacramento to Belize with his two sons in an attempt to escape statutory r*pe charges brought against him earlier.

His sons later admitted that he gave boat tours to tourists illegally, and during one such tour, they met Chis Farmer and Peta Frampton, a young couple from Manchester. The two were traveling together and decided to sail with Silas and his sons on their boat, Justin B, from Belize to Honduras.

2) Chris Farmer's and Peta Frampton's bodies were found off the coast of Guatemala

Chris and Peta left their Chorlton, Manchester, homes and set on a journey to travel across the world in December 1977. They sent regular updates to their families via letters. Their last letter was dated June 28, 1978, and in the letter, Peta mentioned that they were traveling from Belize to Honduras with Silas Duane Boston and his two sons on his boat, Justin B. This was the last time the families heard from the duo.

On July 8 of that same year, fishermen discovered the tortured remains of Chris, 25, and Peta, 24, about 200 yards off the shore at Punta de Manabique, Guatemala. They both reportedly drowned after being tied to heavy engine parts and were buried in unmarked graves.

The couple's concerned families began searching for them and learned from police that although the boat named Justin B docked in Honduras, the couple never used their visas. Seven months later, in January 1979, they found out about the duo's deaths via a private investigator.

3) Decades later, one of Silas' sons admitted that his father killed Chris and Peta

Chris Farmer's sister Penny, was determined to find the couple's killer. During her search, she stumbled upon Silas Duane Boston's son Vince's Facebook account in 2015 and learned about the horrific crime. Vince claimed that while the couple was sailing with them, Silas began mistreating his sons. This was when Chris decided to interfere and got into an altercation with the alleged killer.

As per The Cinemaholic, Vince said:

"Dad snapped and tried to swing at Chris, but he ducked, and Dad fell into the water."

Things then took a turn when Silas attacked the couple with a wooden truncheon before stabbing Chris with a fillet knife. He then stripped them naked, tied them up, and put plastic bags over their heads before tying them to heavy engine parts and throwing them overboard into the Caribbean Sea.

4) Silas Duane Boston was arrested in December 2016

Officials eventually found Silas in a nursing home in Eureka, California, and arrested him on December 1, 2016.

At the time, his sons alleged that he was also behind the 1968 disappearance of his former wife Mary Lou, who went missing and was allegedly shot to death. Following his arrest, Silas was charged with murder but died in a hospital while awaiting his trial in April 2017.

