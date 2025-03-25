4 must-read cookbooks for Spring 2025, according to Bobby Flay

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently recommended four must-read cookbooks for Spring 2025. These include a variety of cuisines and recipes specially curated for spring.

Spring is upon us, and it brings with it a sense of newness that also transfers into the food world. We see new culinary ideas and fresh ingredients to create some excellent dishes. These are not limited to restaurants or food chains, as you can create some brilliant spring recipes are your home as well.

Bobby Flay recently shared four of his favorite cookbooks on his Instagram page. Let's check them out:

1) Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past

This book was authored by Top Chef-famed Eric Adjepong. He is a first-generation Ghanaian American and it is reflected through 100 recipes in this book. It contains experiences of how traveling between the two countries shaped Adjepong's worldview.

Ghana to the World ranks at the top spot in the New Release section in the African Cooking, Food & Wine category on Amazon. Bobby Flay particularly recommended a Coconut Curry Chickpeas recipe from the book that highlights Caribbean flavors.

2) Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: 100 Recipes that Redefine Outdoor Cooking

Chef and Restaurateur Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner have authored this book. As the name suggests, it is an excellent book for people interested in outdoor cooking. It is No. 1 in the Camping & RV Cooking category on Amazon.

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out also features the chef's useful grilling and barbecue tips. As per Bobby Flay, the recipe to try from this book is the Grilled Chicken Souvlaki. He recommends serving it with Crispy Pita Salad or Duck Fat-fried potatoes.

3) Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods

Giada de Laurentiis authored this book that tops the Whole Foods Diets category on Amazon. It combines health with delicious Italian recipes using some out-of-the-box twists on the classics.

For example, as per Flay, the recipe to try from this book is the Layerless Sheet Pan Lasagna. This aims to add more convenience and remove some carbs by removing the pasta sheets. There are many more such recipes in Giada de Laurentiis' book.

4) Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe

Authored by Hugh Mangum and Shana Leibman, this is another outdoor cooking book on this list. It hasn't been released yet and will be available from May 15, 2025, onwards. It features barbecue and grilling recipes from over 80 countries!

Hugh Mangum is the pitmaster at Mighty Quinn's Barbecue - one of the best BBQ restaurants in the country. Hence, it's no surprise that this book features a variety of recipes based on barbecue.

As per Bobby Flay, one must try the Smoked Spareribs recipe from this book.

There are many such cookbooks from various celebrity chefs that have grown popular over the years. The likes of Gordon Ramsay, Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, and many more have released many cookbooks and shows over the years.

The aforementioned four recommendations by Bobby Flay are all available on Amazon, except for Barbecue. It will be released on May 15 and will likely be available online as well.

