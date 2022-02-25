4 weirdest habits one can have

Often times, people are unaware of situations while developing some of the weirdest habits. Although the mind makes them think that it is natural and typical, others might find it strange.

One can develop the weirdest habits to cope with situations that they are incapable of dealing with. Nevertheless, some have been established in more acceptable ways such as making conversation with pet animals.

It is strongly believed that pets can understand humans, and therefore share a special emotional bond with each other.

Admittedly, most of these habits are a way for the human mind to subsist during incomprehensible situations. Below-mentioned are a few of the weirdest habits people have developed through the years that are more common than we reckon.

Weird times, weirder ideas and weirdest habits developed by humans

1) Stay completely tucked in bed until sunrise

Staying completely tucked in under covers to stop scary things from getting to you (Image via Getty Images)

Going to bed every night thinking of all the monsters and spirits that reside underneath your bed can give you spine-chilling nightmares. Rihanna's collaboration with Eminem for The Monster proved the theory right.

A universal trick to keep things from getting to you at night is by tucking yourself tight under the covers. It is a universal habit, and in all likelihood, it is one of the weirdest ones to have.

2) Constant checking of phones in awkward situations

Ever enter a room filled with people, only to continuously stare at your phone's homescreen, hoping to receive a text? The human mind uses strange techniques to deal with awkward situations, and constantly checking the phone has become one of them.

Considering one's dependency on technology, it is a common yet one of the weirdest habits people have developed. Smartphones have helped people in getting out of unwanted conversations and extremely awkward situations.

3) Repeatedly listen to a song until you lose interest

Listening to a particular song until all interest is lost (Image via Getty Images)

Vibing to Taylor Swift songs until they learn every part of the tune and lyrics has to be one of the favorite habits for swifties. Sometimes it's the vibey beats and at times, the catchy lyrics that keep people engrossed.

One of the weirdest habits one can have is to listen to a song on repeat until they lose complete interest in it. Whilst one knows the end result of continuously listening to a particular song all the time, they choose to do it anyway. It is certainly another weird habit that people have developed through the years.

4) "Oh! I could have said that"

Thinking of what could have been said hours later after the discussion (Image via Getty Images)

It is outright strange how one can get thoughts about impressive and witty comebacks hours after the occurrence of the discussion/argument. Nevertheless, it makes us a few hours too late to go back to the conversation to apply these masterly comebacks.

People do not always learn from their mistakes, and such instances serve as perfect examples. No matter how considerably you convince yourself to use proper reasoning methods, one will always get more favorable and clever ideas once the moment has passed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul