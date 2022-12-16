48 Hours on ID: Who is Whitley Goodman and where is she now?

48 Hours season 16 episode 32 is all set to examine the 2014 death case of Christian Andreacchio. The episode will air on Thursday, December 15, 2022, exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID), at 8.00 pm ET.

The official synopsis for season 16 episode 32 of 48 Hours, titled, The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio, reads:

"Investigating the suspicious death of a young Mississippi man, Christian Andreacchio, and uncovering new information that gives his family hope in its search for justice."

Since 48 Hours dropped the news for the Christian Andreacchio case, another name has come to the spotlight and that is Whitley Goodman. Whitley was the girlfriend of the 21-year-old victim, Christian Andreacchio. She was one of the two people who first discovered Christian's dead body in February 2014.

Whitley Goodman and Christian Andreacchio were in a live-in relationship

Reportedly, Whitley Goodman is a woman from Meridian, Mississippi, who used to be the girlfriend of Christian Andreacchio before his demise on February 26, 2014. Whitley was 17 years of age at the time and she was in a live-in relationship with Christian.

Christian's tragic demise was dismissed as a suicide by the Mississippi authorities. But Whitley Goodman was suspected of being connected to Christian's death by Rae Andreacchio and Todd Andreacchio, Christian's parents.

Whitley Goodman was reportedly present at the victim's house in Meridian during the incident. She was also one of the two people who discovered the dead body of the victim and notified the authorities about it.

While the 2014 Meridian case was concluded as a case of suicide by the police after just a brief inspection, Rae and Todd Andreacchio were absolutely dissatisfied with the conclusion as they strongly believed that foul play was involved in the death of their son.

Where is Goodman now?

Rae and Todd went on to highlight the fact that Whitley Goodman was present in the apartment, along with Christian's friend Dylan Swearingen, at the time of the ghastly incident. They further highlighted that their 21-year-old son Christian Andreacchio was returning home to confront Goodman regarding her alleged infidelity.

Reportedly, in 2017, three years after the incident, the Christian Andreacchio death case was presented to a court jury, but the grand jury refused to charge the victim's then-girlfriend Whitley Goodman with Christian Andreacchio’s demise. To date, Whitley Goodman remains innocent until proven guilty, for all legal and practical purposes.

Reportedly, Goodman currently resides in Key West, Florida. As stated by her mother, she changed her appearance in order to avoid attention after the 2014 case and has had issues retaining jobs.

Watch episode 32 of the 16th season of 48 Hours, which airs on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

