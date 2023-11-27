5 appearances to look forward to in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder’s new film, Rebel Moon, has garnered a lot of attention from movie watchers around the world. Having directed iconic movies such as Dawn of the Dead (2004), Man of Steel (2013), Justice League (2017), and more, Snyder has made a name for himself for his cinematic vision. In this upcoming movie, the universe is under the rule of the corrupt Motherworld. However, when a peaceful settlement is threatened, they prepare to fight with help from an enigmatic stranger.

Sofia Boutella plays the lead in Rebel Moon and is joined by Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Michiel Huisman, among others. Notably, the movie is divided into two parts, with the first part to be available as a limited theatrical release on December 15, 2023, and part 2 scheduled to premiere in April of next year.

The interesting premise is definitely one of the highlights of Rebel Moon, but viewers are also equally excited about the talented star cast, and some names, in particular, have led to such a high anticipation for the movie.

Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, and 3 other actors whose appearance in Rebel Moon has got fans talking

1) Anthony Hopkins

When it comes to actors with a commanding presence, there are very few who can rival Sir Anthony Hopkins. The talented actor has had an illustrious career and has worked with some of the best filmmakers in the industry.

He has many memorable roles in his repertoire, but some particularly memorable ones include Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) and Anthony, an octogenarian Welsh man suffering from dementia in The Father (2020).

In Rebel Moon, Hopkins will voice the character Jimmy, a mechanical knight, the last of his race, who will be recruited by Kora (Sofia Boutella) to fight against Motherworld's armies. Powerful dialogue delivery has always been one of Hopkins' strong points, so it is likely that Jimmy will leave an impression on the audience.

2) Doona Bae

44-year-old South Korean actor Doona Bae has showcased her tough skills on screen both in Korea and Hollywood. The international audience will recognize her from her roles in popular shows like Sense8 (2015), Kingdom (2019), Stranger (2017) and more. From her past work, it is evident that Doona shines in action-heavy narratives that call for choreographed combat scenes.

In Rebel Moon, Doona will play Nemesis, a cyborg swordmaster. Fans will be hoping that she will receive ample screen time to put her past experience to use and deliver stunning action sequences that elevate the narrative.

3) Jena Malone

The award-winning actor has appeared in many acclaimed independent movies and has also played prominent roles in popular blockbusters. Talented and versatile, she has dabbled in different genres and achieved great success in her works.

In terms of action movies, she made an impression on the audience with her work in Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch (2011). However, she is most remembered for playing Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games franchise.

She will be playing the role of Harmada in Rebel Moon. Harmada is a lethal spider warrior who will join Kora in her fight against the Motherworld. Given that the actor has already collaborated with Snyder before, the filmmaker must have seen potential in Malone to do justice to this role in his upcoming movie.

4) Ray Fisher

The role that got Ray Fisher noticed is Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, in the DC movies. He first appeared as the DC character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). He played a more prominent role in Justice League. Fisher does a great job of showcasing his character's conflicting emotions when he comes to terms with his new abilities and powers.

Fisher will play a warrior named Darrian Bloodaxe in Rebel Moon. Given his experience with action sequences, viewers can rest assured knowing that the actor will be able to keep up with his experienced co-stars.

5) Staz Nair

Viewers might remember Staz Nair for his role in the Game of Thrones series. He played Qhono, a Dothraki warrior who appeared in episodes from seasons 6 to 8. After the death of Khal Moro, he takes over as the leader of the Dothraki. Loyal to Daenerys Targaryen, he fought alongside her until his eventual death during the Battle of Winterfell.

Nair will play Tarak in Rebel Moon. Kora recruits him as he has the unique ability to bond with animals and use them in combat. An actor with potential, viewers will be looking forward to seeing him in a prominent role in Rebel Moon that will allow him to showcase more of his acting skills.

Given Rebel Moon's promising cast, it is not surprising that viewers are waiting to watch the upcoming movie. And those who won't be able to catch the movie in the theatres can wait for it to debut on Netflix on December 22, 2023.