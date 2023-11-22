Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire by Zack Snyder starring Bae Doo-na releases character posters

On November 21, 2023, Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire, the upcoming epic by Zack Snyder, starring Bae Doo-na, released the character posters for 10 significant characters in the narrative. Of all the characters, Nemesis, who is played by Bae Doo-na, has garnered a lot of attention among K-drama enthusiasts.

In the poster, Nemesis, who is regarded as a formidable swordsman, is seen seemingly standing up to injustice by opposing persecution.

Additionally, the characters portrayed by Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, and Sofia Boutella are also introduced in the posters. These pictures give fans a glimpse of the vibrant and varied personalities they will bring to life in the film.

A look at the cast of Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire starring Bae Doo-na, as character posters are revealed

Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire, directed by Zack Snyder, has created quite a stir with the recent release of its character posters. The story is an outer-space odyssey that occurs on a tranquil border planet that is under invasion by a strong controlling force. The mysterious stranger Kora, who lives alone, is the main character of the story.

In the upcoming epic by Zack Snyder, Sofia Boutella plays the lead protagonist as Kora, alongside Bae Doo-na as Nemesis. The South Korean actress is renowned for the Netflix K-drama The Silent Sea, and the successful Korean film such as Broker which were released in 2022. In the character poster, Bae Doon-na can be seen wielding a sword, with a maroon bandana tied on her head.

Needless to say, fans of the famous South Korean actress Bae Doo-na, are eagerly waiting for the film to release on Netflix. Rebel Moon also marks Bae Doo-na's debut Hollywood project. Fans are already excited to see her wielding two katanas in the Netflix teaser that was released on November 19.

As per the character posters, Ray Fisher who is known for playing Cyborg in the Justice League movie franchise, plays Darrian in Rebel Moon movie franchise. In addition, Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman plays the role of Devra Bloodaxe, while the famous veteran actor Anthony Hopkins will be portraying the role of Jimmy, along with Staz Nair as Tarak.

Character poster of Zack Snyder's epic 'Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire'. (Images via X/@wekdramalovers_)

The star-studded cast also has British actor Charles Matthew Hunnam or Charlie Hunnam as Kai in this upcoming Netflix movie. He is well-known character for his Jax Teller from the FX series Sons of Anarchy, for which he received two nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award in the Best Actor category.

Meanwhile, American actor Djimon Hounsou plays the poignant character of General Titus. Hounsou is acclaimed for his movies like Never Back Down and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ed Skrein, born Edward George Skrein, is an English actor, singer, and filmmaker. who will be portraying the role of Noble in Rebel Moon. He is well-known for his role in Game of Thrones as Daario Naharis. Furthermore, in the upcoming movie, up-and-coming actor E. Duffy will be seen as Milius.

More details about the upcoming Netflix movie directed by Zack Snyder

In the narrative, the troops of a despotic governing power attack an idyllic settlement on the edge of space, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), an enigmatic foreigner who lives amongst the villagers, becomes their last chance of survival.

Kora—played by Sofia Boutella—gathers a small group of combatants, including outsiders, rebels, peasants, and orphans of warfare from many planets who are all driven by a desire for vengeance and atonement. One of these skilled warriors is the South Korean actress Bae Doo-na.

Kora brings these skilled combatants together, hoping that they will join her in making an improbable stand against the Mother World.

A war for the fate of a galaxy is fought, and in the process, an entirely novel group of heroes is created, as the shadow of a whole realm descends upon the most unlikely of moons.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Overall, the initial impression of Zack Snyder's upcoming film appears to be extraordinary, and the movie also promises to provide a distinctive and captivating tale set in the expanse of the cosmos.

Meanwhile, Bae Doo-na's last release was the critically acclaimed Korean film, Broker. The film is about a young mother who abandoned her kid and is now wishing to reclaim her baby. She then comes across two men who locate adoptive homes for infants placed in nondescript boxes, as the two detectives are pursuing the baby sellers.

Furthermore, her science fiction K-drama The Silent Sea which also starred the famous South Korean actor and model Gong Yoo, has been a worldwide success. The Netflix drama was about a futuristic year where water is scarce and Bae Doo-na is one in the group of scientists and astronauts, who fly to the moon in search of a mysterious solution that could eradicate the water shortage in the whole world.