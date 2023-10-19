5 best Air Jordan 2 sneakers with up to 10x resale value.

Released on the heels of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers, the second generation of Jordan boldly inspired a revolution in footwear. The Air Jordan 2 was the first shoe to combine high-end fashion with basketball for the first time in the history of the sport.

Made in Italy and designed by Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore, the shoes brought a new level of sophistication to the hardwood. Its influence on fashion and pop culture reigns supreme, and no sneakerhead will pass on a chance to own a pair of Air Jordan 2 sneakers.

The sneakers are not just a status symbol but a worthy investment, as some of the sneakers have up to ten times the resale value in the open market. Owning a pair secures you a tidy profit on many retail platforms. Below is a carefully curated list of the iconic Air Jordan 2 sneakers whose retail prices are hard to believe.

Air Jordan 2 sneakers sold for up to ten times more than their original prices

1. The "Doernbecher"

A closer look at the "Doernbecher" (Image via eBay)

This version of the classic silhouette made history as the first Air Jordan model to be released as part of Nike's annual and widely anticipated Doerncheber sneakers collection. All the colorways in this special collection have been designed by the patients at the Doerncheber Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Sheridan Brenton designed the very first Doernbecher Air Jordan. The shoe featured luxurious black and yellow trimmings against a green paisley print. A reference to Proverbs 8:28, a verse from the Bible, is embroidered on the tongue of the sneakers.

Originally sold for $140, the sneakers have been resold for up to $2000 on eBay.

2. The Retro Countdown

A closer look at the Retro Countdown (Image via eBay)

These basketball shoes were released on April 26, 2008. They feature a high ankle design and an all-leather construction. The upper part of the shoes are predominantly white and are accented by red lines to create a striking contrast. The rare heel tab gives the shoes an eye-catching quality, and the patented Nike air sole unit is the perfect finishing touch to these shoes.

Initially sold for $150, these gorgeous shoes have been resold for up to $1,499 on eBay.

3. The Retro Legends of Summer

A closer look at the Retro Legends of Summer (Image via StockX)

The Jordan brand designed these sneakers for Jay Z and Justin Timberlake's 2013 "Legends of Summer" Tour. The sneakers were created alongside several other tonal red versions of Air Jordan silhouettes.

The pair is dressed in a university red color scheme complemented by premium suede, patent, and scaled leather. The sneakers were never released to the public during the tour, although they were rumored to have been released in 14 pairs to the public around 2013, with a price tag of $210.

The specially crafted sneakers have been resold for up to $6,350 on StockX.

4. The Retro Eminem

A closer look at the Retro Eminem (Image via eBay)

These classic sneakers were released in 2008 and are widely considered the most sought-after colorway of the Air Jordan 2 ever. This extremely rare version of the silhouette was made for the rapper Eminem and was only subsequently made available to the public in a limited run of 313 pairs.

The shoes were released to celebrate Eminem's biography, The Way I Am. The design features his lyrics scribbled across the upper.

Originally sold for $110, the historic shoes have been sold for up to $9,995 on eBay.

5. The 0G "Chicago"

A closer look at the OG“Chicago” (Image via eBay)

The mystery behind this pair has led to many conspiracy theories about why and how they were created. The reason for the uncertainty is that Nike released these shoes were released in the '80s, which were not particularly popular at that time.

It only started gaining popularity when designer Bruce Kilgore created his own design inspired by the shoes. Nike didn't back up the designs, and no one could confirm the originality and quality of the shoes.

The shoes were initially sold for $100 but have been resold for $31,000 on eBay due to how rare they are.

If you are thinking of good investments for your money, consider buying a pair of Air Jordan 2 sneakers and use the list as a guide.