Eminem sneakers collection: 5 best shoes in the rapper's closet

Besides being one of the most prolific American rappers of all time, Eminem, aka Slim Shady, is also a known sneakerhead. He is one of the few artists in the music industry to have multiple collaborative shoes with Nike and Air Jordan labels, who are currently ruling upon the footwear industry and the reseller sites.

Sneakers and rappers have a long history together, and one of the main reasons for their frequent amalgamation is the domination of the two entities across the pop culture and streetwear industry. Many sneaker enthusiasts have often combined their love for sneakers and hip-hop by emulating the fashion choices of the stars.

Spanning for over ten years, Nike and Eminem, born as Marshall Mathers, have put together a catalog with a wide variety of silhouettes. From Air Jordans to Air Max, Eminem's name has graced some of the most popular models from the swoosh label's vault.

A few of these kicks helped Slim Shady launch a successful charitable effort called the Marshall Mathers foundation, while others were launched to celebrate the rapper's iconic records over the years. Hence, ahead Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best Eminem sneaker collabs over the years.

Air Jordan 4 "ENCORE" and four other sneakers owned by Eminem

1) Eminem x WIP Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 (2015)

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 🪙 Eminem x Carhartt Sample (2015) & Black Canvas (2022) Air Jordan 4 comparison Eminem x Carhartt Sample (2015) & Black Canvas (2022) Air Jordan 4 comparison 🔥🪙 https://t.co/aISMqbju4I

Michael Jordan's eponymous label and WIP Carhatt collaborated with Eminem to launch a makeover upon the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The sneakers comes clad in a "Metallic Silver/ Retro Black" color scheme. Moreover, the shoes' are predominately dressed in a dark color scheme with a canvas construct. The collab was released back in 2015 and can still be easily identified by any sneakerhead.

The branding is added with "E" moniker and Slim Shady's Records XV logo alongside the Jumpman logo. The limited-edition shoes were released via a charity auction on November 25, 2015. 100% of the proceeds went to Marshall Mathers Foundation.

2) Air Max 97 x Eminem Charity Series (2006)

Air Max 97 x Eminem Charity Series (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 97 Charity series are currently one of the most expensive shoes in the wide catalog of Air Max. The pair was launched as part of Nike and Slim Shady's iconic collaboration in 2006. For the Charity series, the duo worked together to launch eight silhouettes, including Air Max 1, Air Max 90, Air Max 93, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Max 180, Air Max 360, and Air Max 2003.

However, the Air Max 97 stole the most attention. The silhouette was launched in a limited amount of 64 units via an auction, and all the proceeds from the collection were given to the Marshall Mathers foundation. The sneaker currently has a resale price of $50k.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Shady Records" (2004)

In celebration of Eminem's Encore album, Nike collaborated with the rapper to launch three variations of the Air Force 1. The duo launched a "Shady Record" makeover for the sneakers in the black colorway. The colorway was given exclusively to friends and family, making them a trendy choice among collectors.

The pair comes in black and white hues, with a special feature of grey swooshes and heel tabs. The shoes are currently being sold at a $1,899 reseller price.

4) Air Jordan Retro 2 "The Way I Am" (2008)

Ol' @olslowboy Nike Air Jordan 2 Eminem “The Way I Am“



Released in 2008 when Eminem published his book “The Way I Am“



Only 313 Pairs made Nike Air Jordan 2 Eminem “The Way I Am“Released in 2008 when Eminem published his book “The Way I Am“ Only 313 Pairs made https://t.co/UWTH0RWc0Z

Michael Jordan's label collaborated with the rapper once again in 2008 to launch a new makeover of the Air Jordan 2, dubbed the "The Way I Am." The duo launched the silhouette in "Black/ Stealth/ Varsity Red" color scheme, with the lyrics of Slim Shady's songs lyrics written across the upper. The shoes were launched to celebrate the rapper's book, The Way I am.

The pair was released in limited 313 units, which signified Slim Shady's hometown. The silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike on December 18, 2008, at a retail price of $110.

5) Air Jordan 4 "ENCORE" (2005)

SneakerFiles.com @sneakerfiles Like if Jordan Brand should release the Eminem Air Jordan 4 ‘Encore’ Like if Jordan Brand should release the Eminem Air Jordan 4 ‘Encore’ https://t.co/Vl0VLc0OvT

The dynamic duo collaborated in 2005 to launch one of the rarest AJ4's to date. The silhouette was launched in only 50 units and was made specifically for friends and family to celebrate the Encore album. The silhouette was clad in a "Blue/ Black/ Red" color scheme and featured a "EMINEM" stitching over the tongues.

The silhouette was re-released via StockX in 2017 and currently resells for over $20k. Additionally, the shoe pair was debuted by Em on SNL.

Over the years, Eminem and Nike, along with the Air Jordan brand, have collaborated multiple times, with most of the products coming to society's aid. As a matter of fact, the raffle sneakers were all launched with 100% proceeds going to the Marshall Mathers foundation.

