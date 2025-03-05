Aldi Finds are a compilation of the grocery store’s limited-time products that are offered at an affordable price. The store stocks up on a batch of new Finds on a weekly basis, with a variety of food and beverage products often found at rock-bottom prices.

For March, Aldi Finds comprise of several items for Lent and Easter. For shoppers on the lookout for affordable high-quality products, here are the 5 best Aldi Finds to grab in March 2025.

Pound Cake, Four Cheese Gnocchi, and other Aldi Finds to grab this month

1) Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches- $4.99

Sundae Shoppe's fusion Ice Cream Sandwiches (Image via Aldi)

The Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches are making a comeback after previously being released as part of the July 2023 Aldi Finds. The ice cream sandwiches are priced at $4.99, a $0.04 increase from 2023, and contain four sandwiches per 13.52-ounce box.

Stroopwafels are a Dutch treat consisting of two wafers sandwiched between a thin caramel filling. They are usually placed on top of a mug filled with a hot drink to warm the sandwich and soften the filling. Aldi’s latest find is a spin-off of the traditional sandwich.

The item’s box describes the sandwiches as “rich creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft stroopwafels filled with exquisite dulce de leche.” The ice cream sandwiches will be available on shelves from March 5, 2025.

2) Specially Selected Coconut Top Crusted Flounder- $6.99

Specially Selected's latest Top Crusted Flounder (Image via Aldi)

Another Aldi Finds item making a return is the Specially Selected Coconut Top Crusted Flounder. The 12.5-ounce box contains four skinless fillets inside. The item’s box describes the product as “sweet lean flounder fillets topped with crunchy breadcrumbs, coconut flakes, mango, papaya & cilantro.”

The Lenten special contains 140 calories per serving. Specially Selected’s Top Crusted Flounders are also available in other variations like the Tortilla Top Crusted Flounder and Macadamia Top Crusted Flounder. The product will be available on shelves from March 5, 2025.

3) Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake- $3.29

Bake Shop's All Butter Pound Cake is a rich dessert. (Image via Aldi)

Aldi Finds’ Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake is a great dessert option for an Easter party or a Spring brunch. The pound cake previously garnered positive reviews for its extra buttery and rich flavor.

Customers can take this cake up a notch by adding some whipped cream and fresh fruits as a topping. The 12-ounce cake will reportedly be available in Aldi stores from March 12, 2025.

4) Priano Four Cheese Gnocchi- $3.29

Priano Four Cheese Gnocchi is a quick meal. (Image via Aldi)

The Priano Four Cheese Gnocchi is an easy meal for pasta lovers. The Aldi Finds’ item is described in its packaging as “tender Italian dumplings seasoned with a creamy cheese sauce.”

The 16-ounce product is made with real cheese and does not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives, according to the details on its box. The Aldi Finds item will reportedly be available in stores from March 26, 2025.

5) Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread- $6.99

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread is the latest variation in its lineup. (Image via Aldi)

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Flatbreads have been a fan-favorite item. The product’s latest variation available this month is the Party Cheeseburger Flatbread. The flatbread is made with 100% real cheese and bakes fresh in 13-15 minutes, according to its packaging.

The flatbread pizza is topped with ketchup, mustard sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, beef patty crumbles, pickles, tomatoes, and onions. The item will reportedly be available in stores from March 12, 2025.

Other Aldi Finds available in March 2025 include Season's Choice Tempura Zucchini ($3.49), Fremont Fish Market Stuffed Clams ($5.99), and Breakfast Best 8-Pack Breakfast Burritos ($8.49).

