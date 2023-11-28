5 best Amiri shoes of all time

The American luxury brand, Amiri, founded by Mike Amiri in 2014, is widely known for its artful designs paying homage to high fashion, rock and roll, and streetwear.

This 9-year-old brand's highly coveted collections of footwear have become wardrobe staples and objects of quiet luxury due to the brand's artisanal skills and forward-thinking designs, like its iconic skeletal bone-like design, alongside its use of sophisticated materials, that are testaments to its unwavering commitment to releasing top-notch and mind-blowing creations.

Since the brand's debut in the footwear industry, it has collaborated with other top brands like Puma and Buscemi, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with. From the trend-setting workman two-tone boots to the timeless chain-link detail ankle boots collection, the American brand's level of craftsmanship is revolutionary.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Amiri shoes of all time.

Best Amiri shoes ever released

1. The Skel high-top sneakers

The Skel high-top sneakers (Image via Amiri)

These basketball-inspired high-top sneakers feature a colorway of a predominant navy blue hue, accented by a crisp and neat white hue, with light blue highlights visible on the upper.

These kicks feature bone-like detailing embellished on the sides, giving an eccentric appeal to the shoe, while the perforated detailing visible on the upper provides ventilation for the foot. The layered midsole provides optimum cushioning, and a traditional lace-up closure allows for a customizable fit.

The brand's logo is embossed on the tongue and sole of the footwear.

These fashion-forward sneakers are priced at 614 US dollars on the Farfetch online store.

2. Malibu shearling ankle boots

The Malibu shearling ankle boots (Image via Amiri)

This stylish piece is a fresh take on contemporary hiking and work boots, with the touch of the brand's artisanal skills giving a modern twist to the classic silhouette.

These boots are enveloped in a camel brown suede fabric that reflects a refined and versatile look, allowing for easy match with different ensembles. The shearling lining incorporated into the interior, which climbs to the collar and tongue, not only complements the exterior but also offers a cozy feel and comfort to the feet during long-day wear.

These stylish brown boots sell for 845 US dollars on the Farfetch online store.

3. The chain-like detail ankle boots

The chain-like detail ankle boots (Image via Farfetch)

These rock and roll-influenced ankle boots are dressed in quality black leather and adorned with a bandana print, adding an on-trend style to the timeless aesthetics.

The sole features an average-height block heel, providing stability, while the silver-tone metal buckle allows for an adjustable fit.

To crown the overall rugged appeal, a chain-like detailing wraps around the lower of the shoe, adding an old-school vibe to the overall design of the boots.

These unique ankle boots are priced at 1,294 US dollars on the Farfetch online store.

4. The Workman two-tone sneakers

The workman two-tone sneakers (Image via Amiri)

These workwear boots come in a unique two-tone design with a seamless blend of greyish suede fabric and a quality black leather material constructed at the upper, giving a laid-back appeal, allowing for the yellow laces to strike an interesting visual, as well as an ensuring adjustable fit. The subtle detailing is seen with the brand's logo plaque embedded on the side, while the brand's name is printed boldly on the two-colored chunky sole.

These two-toned workwear boots are priced at 1,108 US dollars on the Farfetch online store.

5. The Skeltop slip-on sneakers

The Skeltop slip-on sneakers (Image via Amiri)

These slip-on sneakers are one of the brand's iconic creations, they are dressed in a predominant black hue, laying the foundation for the brilliant white detailing to stand out. Just as the name implies, a well-crafted hand-like leather bone applique is embellished on the upper, enhancing the visual of the overall design of the footwear.

These eccentric slip-on sneakers are priced at 520 US dollars on the Farfetch online store.

Amiri sneakers are synonymous with outstanding designs, quality craftsmanship, and quiet luxury. Shop these must-haves before they get sold out!