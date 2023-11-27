Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Brown” boots: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Michael Jordan's footwear line, originally designed to improve on-court performance, has progressed over the years. The Air Jordan 1 is slowly becoming a symbol of style. The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn is a special women's boot model from the Jordan brand that seems to be motivated by Dr. Martens.

For its forthcoming release, this Brooklyn shoe will sport a "Brown" colorway. This boot is entirely decked in a Legend Medium Brown/Light Orewood Brown-Legend Medium Brown color palette.

According to Nice Kicks and other sources, it is expected that the freshly developed footwear pieces for the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn "Brown" will make their debut sometime during the Spring of 2024. These hefty boots will be sold in women's sizes, and the retail price for each pair will be $165.

These boots will be released via the Nike SNKRS app, as well as Nike's online and physical retail locations, as well as a number of retail merchants who are linked with Nike. Take note that the official release dates are still being kept a secret for the time being.

Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Brown” boots are combined with chunky sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

Throughout decades of success, the storied Air Jordan 1 model from Jordan Brand has been reconfigured in plenty of versions. The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn, a women's-only shape that exudes a practical aesthetic, will join the series at the beginning of 2024 as part of the growing offerings of the Air Jordan brand.

The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn comes in a simple colorway that consists of legend medium brown and light orewood brown. Moreover, the shoe has an expanded upper that has 12 lacing holes to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

The only distinguishing touches come in the form of "Nike Air" marking accents that are located on the tongue as well as the insoles of the shoe. The profile Swooshes, lace fasteners, and canvas pull tab all adhere to the homogeneous pattern. A hefty platform midsole boasting grid patterns can be seen underneath.

Nike's primary website sheds light on the beginnings of the timeless AJ1 shoe, saying:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

"Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado," it continued.

Keep your eyes set on the forthcoming "Brown" iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn, which is projected to become available in the following year.

Those who are interested in purchasing these sneakers should register on Nike's website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates regarding the availability of these items.

In addition to the “Brown” variant of the AJ1 Brooklyn boot, the Jordan brand will also launch a “Black” colorway of this boot design. These boots will also be sold for $165 per pair. They are planned to be offered in 2024 via the online and offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops.