Asics running shoes appear on most runners' must-have lists year in and year out, because of their tested and trusted shock absorption and enhanced stability. The shoes feature GEL technology that reduces vertical impact and cuts vibration.

Asics is a brand that stands out when it comes to quality running footwear, their shoes are known for their offerings of comfort and support that enhance running performance.

This 2024, the brand brings a wide range of running styles and designs that cater to the various needs of its brand loyalists. Selecting the perfect pair of running shoes from their wide range of options might be a little bit tedious, and so in this carefully curated list, we will be unveiling the top five Asics running shoes you need to add to your wardrobe this year.

5 Best Asics running shoes to avail in 2024

1) Unisex Metaspeed Sky Paris

The Unisex Metaspeed Sky Paris (Image via Asics)

These Asics running shoes were created with speed and comfort in mind. Draped in an orange and black colorway with touches of neon green and white on the sole, this pair of kicks features a mesh upper that enhances breathability and ensures a better fit.

The FF Turbo plus cushioning provides more energy savings and the carbon plate guides in the soles provide a more responsive kickoff and help guide the feet in every step. The curved sole design ensures that enough energy is conserved, and a lace closure ensures a more secure fit.

This pair of unisex shoes is very lightweight and is sold for $250 on the brand's online store.

2) Men's GEL-Cumulus 26 extra wide

The Men's GEL-Cumulus 26 extra wide (Image via Asics)

The GEL-Cumulus feature makes this pair of running shoes a versatile choice for various running distance and workout routines. It ensures that the runner has a soft underfoot feel in every running experience.

Dressed in a teal colorway with touches of yellow, this pair of kicks features an engineered mesh upper for enhanced breathability and comfort, FF Blast plus cushioning technology that provides impact absorption and a responsive rebound, a PureGEL technology that enhances cushioning and helps in softer landings, and a lace closure.

These Asics running shoes have teal midsoles and white outsoles that balance their look and are sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

3) Women's GEL-Cumulus 26

The Women's GEL-Cumulus 26 (Image via Asics)

These Asics running shoes feature a new Fluidride outsole that enhances cushioning and provides great traction, delivering comfort with every step taken. Coming in a soft pink and ash colorway, the shoes feature an engineered mesh upper that improves breathability, FF Blast plus cushioning technology that helps absorb impact shock and gives a responsive rebound.

The Pure-GEL technology incorporated in the build promotes lightweight cushioning and softer landings, the new lean-back heel design gives the footwear a better fit and look, and lace closure ensures better fitting. Its soft pink midsole and white outsole finish off its look and it's sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

4) Women's GEL-Kayano 30 lite show

The Women's GEL-Kayano 30 lite show (Image via Asics)

These kicks are suitable for running long distances as the GEL-Kayano 30 lite feature provides them with advanced stability and balance, while the new 4D guidance system ensures adaptive stability, making the runner experience a supportive and balanced stride during long-distance running.

This pair of Asics running shoes comes in an illuminated green colorway and features an engineered stretch knit upper for enhanced breathability, an external back heel counter for additional support and stability, a rearfoot PureGel cushioning technology, FF blast plus eco cushioning, and reflective details to be able to see in the dark, and lace closure. This pair is sold for $170 on the brand's online store.

5) Women's GEL-Nimbus 26 lite show

The Women's GEL-Nimbus 26 lite show (Image via Asics)

These Asics running shoes are fitted with reflective details that make them visible in the dark. Draped in a plum and illuminated green colorway, this pair of running shoes feature an engineered knit upper, an impact-absorbing FF Blast pus eco-technology that gives a responsive toe-off, an Asics grip rubber outsole that provides great traction, and PureGEL technology that provides lightweight cushioning and softer landings.

The shoes are sold for $170 on the brand's online store.

Asics sneakers have established themselves as silhouettes to look out for because of their interesting colorways and impressive sneaker technologies.