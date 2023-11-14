5 best Balenciaga sneakers of all time

The 106-year-old Spanish brand Balenciaga, fondly called 'The master of haute couture,’ is a prestigious fashion brand known for its artisanal skills and bold choice of fabrics and colors. The historical brand was a major player in the revolution of women's fashion in the '50s and '60s, with its iconic 'baby doll,’ 'sack,’ 'ballroom hems,’ and the ageless statement hats.

Even now, the brand is synonymous with odd and exaggerated designs, favored by those who have a taste for the outlandish and extraordinary.

The luxury brand delved into the sneaker industry in the early 2000s, releasing its widely acclaimed speed sneakers, which have become the go-to sneaker choice for sneakerheads, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and others.

From the trend-setting runner sneaker to its triple S mold sneakers collection, the brand has garnered a massive following around the globe.

Women's track, and 4 other best Balenciaga sneakers

1. Women's "Triple S" sneaker denim

The Women's "Triple S" sneaker denim (Image via Balenciaga)

This statement piece offers a stylish and bold design, serving as a testament to the brand's attention to detail and craftsmanship. The sneakers are dressed in blue denim, effortlessly blended with breathable mesh material.

Additionally, the sneakers feature a uniquely layered outsole providing excellent traction and grip control, while the brand's logo is embellished on the back and side of the sneakers.

The icing on the cake is the sophisticated lace-up closure, featuring fabric eyelets and its hiking boots-inspired laces.

These shoes are priced at 1,150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. Women's track sneaker

The Women's track sneaker (Image via Balenciaga)

Under the supervision of Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, these sneakers were designed to pay homage to old-fashioned sportswear aesthetics by adding a more refined and modern touch.

These shoes are dressed in a predominant beige hue, complemented by black accents, adding depth and colorful contrast. It features an exaggerated outsole that climbs to the upper, ensuring stability, while its mesh and nylon materials provide comfort.

These kicks sell for 1,100 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. Men's 3XL sneaker with rhinestones

The Men's 3XL sneaker with rhinestones (Image via Balenciaga)

Just like the women's track sneakers collection, these kicks feature an exaggerated outsole designed for men with large feet, as well as ensuring perfect grip and traction. The eye-catching effect of the embellished rhinestones makes these kicks a must-have.

Also, versatility is enhanced by the artful light grey colorway of the sneakers. The subtle branding technology is seen with the brand's logo embossed at the back and edge of the toe.

These shoes are priced at 2,300 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The men's runner sneakers

The men's runner sneakers (Image via Balenciaga)

This athlete-inspired men's footwear silhouette is dressed in a predominant black hue, laying the foundation for the grey and orange detailings to stand out.

This silhouette features a combination of suede-like and nylon materials, ensuring durability. The worn-out design of the sneakers pays homage to the on-trend distressed fashion style, adding character and authenticity to the overall look of the footwear.

The brand's distinctive logo is seen at the back of the heel, tongue, and back pull-on tab. Additionally, the chunky, durable rubber outsole enhances traction and grip control on different surfaces.

These kicks sell for 1,150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. Men's "Triple S mold" sneakers

The Men's "Triple S mold" sneakers (Image via Balenciaga)

These '90s-inspired sneakers embody an exaggerated multilayered sole design attributed to vintage-athletic shoes.

The monochromatic color scheme of the beige hue makes these shoes versatile options, making them easy to pair with different ensembles. The lightweight material incorporated into these kicks provides comfort to the feet, while the beige-colored laces not only allow for an adjustable fit but also complement the overall colorway of the sneakers.

These shoes are priced at 975 US dollars on the brand's official website.

The above-mentioned sneakers are odes to the luxury brand's dedication to artful and oddcentric sneakers.