5 best Chanel sneakers for women to avail in 2023

The Chanel brand has slowly but surely worked its way to becoming a familiar name among sneakerheads because of its varieties of long-lasting and high-quality sneakers. Even though the luxury brand became a household name due to staple products like the No. 5 Parfum and their iconic bag, it has become even more popular because of sneakers like the Chanel x Pharrell Williams × Adidas Originals and the Chanel Transparent 185 High Top,

This year, the leading brand has released sneakers that are a perfect blend of fashion and function, like the classic hightop in black and ivory. With price tags of up to 2,175 US Dollars, you are guaranteed to get good value for your money when you cop any sneakers from their 2023 collection.

5 best Chanel sneakers for women in 2023

1. The Wool and Suede Calfskin "Ivory and Black"

The Wool and Suede Calfskin "Ivory and Black" (Image via Chanel)

These hightop sneakers are the ultimate wardrobe addition for the fashion girlies. The sneakers are dressed in a chic black and ivory colorway and feature silver metallic eyelets and a black and white embroidered shoe lace contrasting artfully against the ivory-colored tongue.

The upper area is an eye-catching combination of black and ivory with the black chunky soles complementing the shoes and giving them a trendy aesthetic. The shoes are part of the fall/Winter 2023 collection and sell for 1,750 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Calfskin "Dark Gray"

The Calfskin "Dark Gray"(Image via Chanel)

Also featured as part of the Fall/Winter collection 2023, these sneakers are made of quality calfskin and are dressed in black and white. The upper area is predominantly black and accentuated by the white shoelaces and the embossed brand logo.

A check brown pattern distinguishes the heels, and the midsole is bathed in white against the black outsole, which extends toward the toe cap. The shoes are available for 1,350 US Dollars on the website.

3. The Calfskin "Light Burgundy, White and Pink"

The Calfskin "Light Burgundy, White and Pink" (Image via Chanel)

These sneakers are made of calfskin as the name suggests, and are dressed in a gorgeous colourway of burgundy, white and pink. The brand logo is embossed in glossy burgundy, matching with the heel tab, toe cap, and tongue. The rest of the shoe upper receives a pink and white treatment, leaving the midsole and outsole in white and black. The shoes were released in September and sell for 1,350 US Dollars on the brand website.

4. The Velvet and Suede Calfskin "Pink and Black"

The Velvet and Suede Calfskin "Pink and Black" (Image via Chanel)

The gorgeous colorway of these sneakers already speaks for themselves. Released as part of the pre-fall collection in July, these pink beauties are a modern reinvention of the classic sneaker silhouette. The suede pink upper blends seamlessly with the wide white shoelaces.

The luxury brand's logo is embroidered in white on the shoe laces with a black line extending from the lower heel to the toe cap. The soles are Gen Z trend-approved and dressed in brilliant white, divided by thin black lines for an artful contrast.

The shoes sell for 1,250 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Calfskin Fabric and Strass in "White and Silver"

The Calfskin Fabric and Strass in "White and Silver"(Image via Chanel)

These all-white sneakers, designed by Virginie Viard are the ultimate emblems of luxury and sophistication. The hightops are dressed in a crisp white finish with touches of jewels encrusted on the brand logo and waist extending to the toe cap.

The shoes are adorned with metallic eyelets. The middle of the sole is elevated with a rubber overlay adorning it. The shoes were released in September as part of the Fall/Winter collection and sell for a whopping 2,175 US Dollars on the brand's website.

If you are a sneakerhead with a taste for luxury, the abovementioned shoes are your best bet! Cop yours now from the brand's website before they get sold out.