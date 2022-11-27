There's just something about Christmas films that makes them stand apart from the rest. Filled with aspects that families can relate to en masse, the festive flicks are also laden with elements that renew belief in the magic of Christmas.

With that being said, here's a list of the five best Christmas films, from the 90s to the present times, that are available for streaming on Hulu.

From Jingle All the Way to All I Want for Christmas - 5 best Christmas films to watch on Hulu

1) Jingle All the Way

A still from Jingle All the Way (Image via 1492 Pictures/Fox Family Films)

Jingle All the Way is a 1996 comedy film helmed by Brian Levant, who has also directed classics like The Flintstones and The Spy Next Door.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad playing leads, the film follows two fathers who are both doing everything within their means to get their hands on a Turbo-Man action figure (that is out of stock due to the festive season) for their sons.

Whether or not they're able to achieve their goal and the humorous events that unfold in the process form the rest of the story.

Note: You'll require a STARZ on Hulu add on subscription to stream Jingle All the Way.

2) Elf

A poster for Elf (Image via New Line Cinema/Guy Walks Into a Bar)

Hailed by many as a modern classic, Elf is frequently listed among the greatest Christmas films of all time. Directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man 1& 2), Elf came out in 2003, grossing around $220 million worldwide.

Starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Zooey Deschanel, among others, the film follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who, after learning about his origins, travels to New York to meet his biological father. What happens next forms the rest of Elf.

Note: A Live TV plan is required to stream Elf on Hulu.

3) A Merry Friggin' Christmas

A poster for A Merry Friggin' Christmas (Image via Sycamore Pictures)

Christmas has always been the time to make amends, and A Merry Friggin' Christmas is chock full of that spirit. Helmed by Tristram Shapeero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, GLOW), the film follows an estranged son who has to spend Christmas with his family of misfits.

The film came out in 2014, and though it garnered negative reviews for the most part, watch this one for the performances of its ensemble cast, led by Robin Williams, Joel McHale, Lauren Graham, Oliver Platt, Clark Duke, Candice Bergen, Tim Heidecker, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

4) Happiest Season

A poster for Happiest Season (Image via TriStar Pictures)

Happiest Season is a 2020 rom-com starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

Directed by Clea DuVall (The Intervention), the film follows a woman's struggles to come out as a lesbian to her conservative parents when she visits them for Christmas.

Semi-autobiographical in nature, Happiest Season was lauded by critics upon its release and also won a GLAAD Media Award in 2021 under the "Outstanding Film - Wide Release category."

5) All I Want for Christmas

All I Want for Christmas is a film from recent times that's bound to make people believe in the magic of the festive season. Starring Erica Peeples, Christian Torres Villalobos, and Sahjanan Nasser, the Christmas flick's official synopsis, as per Hulu, reads as:

"A young girl’s Christmas wish for her divorced parents to get back together becomes a reality with a twist of holiday joy, comedy, and laughter.

Directed by Armani Martin, All I Want for Christmas is an ideal watch this festive season, so don't give it a skip!

