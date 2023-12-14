5 best films and TV shows featuring Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher, a popular and beloved television actor, tragically passed away on December 11, 2023. Famous for playing Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Braugher died at the age of 61. On December 12, the actor's longtime publicist Jennifer Allen reported the news of his passing following a brief illness. The statement was initially provided to USA Today.

Braugher, who was born in Chicago in 1962, attended Stanford and Juilliard to study theater. He made his movie debut in Glory in 1989 and went on to portray several other roles in TV shows and movies over the years.

Throughout his career, Braugher has presented some memorable performances, making him a fan-favorite. Here, we take a look back at some of the best performances in honor of the late actor.

Remembering Andre Braugher through his 5 best film and TV show appearances

1) Glory

Before the world knew Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt, he made a stark impression through his feature film debut.

Braugher made his screen debut in this 1989 Oscar-winning picture about Black troops fighting for the Union during the American Civil War, portraying the role of Corporal Thomas Searles of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. He starred in what would turn out to be his breakthrough role opposite Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

The official synopsis of this classic reads:

"During the American Civil War, Robert Gould Shaw was promoted to colonel of one of the Union Army's first all-black regiments. As he leads the group, he encounters prejudice on both sides of the war."

2) Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Captain Raymond Holt is a character from the beloved series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran for eight seasons.

Andre Braugher personified the role and even though his character was serious as ever on the surface, his demeanor and mannerisms, paired with his clever quips delivered with a straight face, led to plenty of funny moments, cementing his place in the hearts of fans.

3) Gideon's Crossing

A poster of the series, featuring the late actor (image via IMDb)

Braugher portrayed Dr. Ben Gideon in this medical drama, which was partially based on the experiences of real-life physician Jerome Groopman and his book The Measure of Our Days.

Patients in serious condition were given hope by Dr. Gideon, chief of experimental medicine at a teaching hospital.

4) Homicide: Live On the Street

A still from the series featuring Braugher (image via Mubi)

Braugher won an Emmy in 1998 for his portrayal of Baltimore murder investigator Frank Pembleton in this 1990s series. He played the part that shaped his early career for seven seasons and one hundred episodes.

Andre Braugher's portrayal of Detective Pembleton was hailed as one of the most intelligent and skilled interrogators seen on screen.

5) Get on the Bus

A still from the film (image via IMDb)

Another film appearance by Braugher where he put in a stellar performance is Get on the Bus. In this Spike Lee film, 15 African American men go to Washington, D.C. for the Million Man March via bus from Los Angeles. Braugher portrays the conceited, egocentric, and misogynistic actor Flip.

Andre Braugher was a versatile actor and he put in some memorable performances that will be etched in the minds of fans forever. Needless to say, the entertainment industry is saddened by Braugher's passing.