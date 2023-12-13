Andre Braugher dies at 61: Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor cause of death explored 

Andre Braugher, renowned for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at 61. The sad demise of the actor was confirmed on December 12, 2023, by his longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen. In the statement issued to USA Today, she confirmed that Mr. Braugher had died after a brief illness on December 11, 2023.

Notably, Braugher has left indelible imprints with his passion for acting. Born in Chicago in 1962, Braugher studied theatre at Stanford and Juilliard. Furthermore, his film debut was in 1989's Glory. Moving forward, he played various roles in TV films and series that won distinct laurels as well.

Did Andre Braugher win an Emmy?

Andre Braugher won two Emmy Awards during his acting career. His first Emmy was for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street. Then, Braugher won his second Emmy win for his performance as a master criminal in the 2006 FX mini-series Thief. Not only this, Braugher's exceptional acting skills received a total of 11 Emmy nominations over his career.

In addition, his renowned role as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine earned him two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations. Speaking about this, in a 2010 Guardian article, Andre Braugher's portrayal of Detective Pembleton was hailed as the most intelligent and skilled interrogator.

Back in 2020, he discussed the challenges of depicting police on TV with Variety. He reflected on how his long career in such roles made him part of a narrative that often glorified law-breaking cops under the guise of law enforcement. He emphasized the need for a collective reevaluation of this portrayal in police shows.

"I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it’s been so pervasive that I’ve been inside this storytelling, and I, too, have fallen prey to the mythology,” he said.

He further stated:

“Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope. It has given license to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address – all cop shows.”

Andre Braugher: How Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars paid tribute to their late Captain Raymond Holt

Tributes for Andre Braugher poured in from co-stars and colleagues. These included Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, and Marc Evan Jackson. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, who was Holt's assistant for six seasons, posted on Instagram sharing her heartfelt memories with Braugher. She said:

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat."

Next, Joel McKinnon Miller, who played the role of Norm Scully paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

"An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him." Miller wrote

Furthermore, Marc Evan Jackson, who played Holt’s husband, also shared a message about the tragic news. Marc posted a photo of the pair of them on set and wrote:

“O Captain. My Captain.”

Then, Braugher’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews penned a long note on Instagram elaborating how the loss of the actor has deeply "hurts" him.

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship..."

Indeed, the mournful departure of Andre Braugher has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. However, the actor continues to live in our hearts with his craft and iconic cinema.